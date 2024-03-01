HAWAII FLUID ART WELCOMES THE PUBLIC TO FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS
A Unique Experience for Vegas Residents and Visitors
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2024 ) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – (EMAILWIRE) - Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening of a new flagship studio at Fashion Show Las Vegas.
WHERE: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2610, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109 (second floor, next to Dillard’s)
WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4:00pm
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACTS: Maya Ratcliff | maya@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Las Vegas offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, mosaic resin frames and Patch Party. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
During the grand opening on March 9th, all art experiences will be half price (walk-in customers only), and 25% discounts will be offered on all retail merchandise during the entire day. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to meet HFA’s founder, Maya Ratcliff, and mingle with local influencers. The event will also include complimentary food and beverages, as well as goodie bags and giveaways.
”We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new studio and envelop them in the Aloha Spirit HFA is known for!” says Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at https://vegas.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL and Winter Springs, FL.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
----
