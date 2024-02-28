Learning Management System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities & Statistics
Report define, describe, and forecast the LMS market based on offerings, delivery modes, organization sizes, deployment types, application areas, user types, and regions.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2024 ) According to a research report "Learning Management System Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Learning, Blended Learning), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application Area, User Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the learning management system market is expected to grow from USD 22.1 billion in 2023 to USD 51.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digital learning solutions across educational institutions, corporate sectors, and government organizations is fueling the demand for LMS platforms.
Browse 407 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 369 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Learning Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1266
By offering, the solutions segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
LMS solutions are comprehensive platforms designed to streamline and optimize the administration, delivery, and tracking of educational content and training programs. These systems provide organizations, educational institutions, and businesses with a centralized hub to create, manage, and deliver learning materials, courses, and assessments to learners. LMS solutions typically offer features like content authoring tools, course management functionalities, evaluation and grading capabilities, communication tools, and reporting and analytics dashboards. Administrators can efficiently organize and deploy a wide range of learning resources by leveraging LMS solutions. At the same time, instructors can create engaging and interactive learning experiences tailored to the needs of individual learners or groups.
Moreover, LMS solutions facilitate access to learning materials anytime, anywhere through web-based interfaces, enabling learners to engage in self-paced or instructor-led training activities from any internet-enabled device. These platforms often support multimedia content, including videos, interactive presentations, quizzes, and simulations, fostering a dynamic and immersive learning environment. Additionally, LMS solutions enable organizations to track learners' progress, monitor participation, and generate detailed reports on learning outcomes and performance metrics. By leveraging these insights, administrators can continuously refine and improve their training initiatives to align with organizational goals and learner needs. LMS solutions are crucial in modern education and training ecosystems, offering scalable and flexible tools to support lifelong learning and professional development initiatives.
By Application, the instructor-led learning segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
Instructor-led training (ILT) remains a significant component of learning and development strategies, and its integration with Learning Management Systems (LMS) is an ongoing trend. The instructor and the employee are in different locations in a virtual classroom, and the training is provided in a virtual environment. In a physical classroom, instructor-led training is held in a closed environment, just like the old traditional ways, but supported by an eLearning platform. In case the workforce of an organization is in different locations, virtual rooms are used instead of physical classrooms for workplace learning purposes. Virtual training solutions deliver a rich and diverse learning experience. In this delivery mode, trainees can explore the content and practice courses that interest them. The learning management system also offers the option to personalize the content per the target audience's preferred learning style, thereby keeping trainees as the priority. Incorporating digital learning technology enables the management of an enterprise to provide continuous and real-time directions to employees through smartphones and devices, thus offering mobility and flexibility to trainers and employees.
Inquire Before Buying : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1266
By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing. However, the region's adoption of learning management systems (LMS) is low compared to North America and Europe. Nevertheless, the regional market will increase due to the rapid investments in digital transformation and cloud initiatives in India, Japan, and China. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions globally, making it highly profitable for the LMS market. It is projected to be the fastest-growing market, mainly due to the quick adoption of learning management solutions. Japan and China, two of the region's most technologically advanced countries, are the market leaders. Government initiatives to promote digital infrastructure are driving the region's adoption of video conferencing solutions. The region will witness enhanced growth opportunities during the forecast period, with countries in the Asia Pacific contributing considerably towards the market's growth by adopting various LMS solutions.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the learning management system market are – Anthology (US), Moodle (Australia), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), D2L Corporation (Canada), Instructure Inc. (US), PowerSchool (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), Adobe (US), LTG (UK), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), Learning Pool (UK), Absorb LMS (Canada), CrossKnowledge (France), BizLibrary(US), iSpring (US), Blue Sky eLearn (US), Trakstar (US), DigitalChalk (US), Touvti LMS (US), SkyPrep (Canada), Talent LMS (US), Acorn LMS (Australia), and LearnWorlds (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse 407 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 369 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Learning Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1266
By offering, the solutions segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
LMS solutions are comprehensive platforms designed to streamline and optimize the administration, delivery, and tracking of educational content and training programs. These systems provide organizations, educational institutions, and businesses with a centralized hub to create, manage, and deliver learning materials, courses, and assessments to learners. LMS solutions typically offer features like content authoring tools, course management functionalities, evaluation and grading capabilities, communication tools, and reporting and analytics dashboards. Administrators can efficiently organize and deploy a wide range of learning resources by leveraging LMS solutions. At the same time, instructors can create engaging and interactive learning experiences tailored to the needs of individual learners or groups.
Moreover, LMS solutions facilitate access to learning materials anytime, anywhere through web-based interfaces, enabling learners to engage in self-paced or instructor-led training activities from any internet-enabled device. These platforms often support multimedia content, including videos, interactive presentations, quizzes, and simulations, fostering a dynamic and immersive learning environment. Additionally, LMS solutions enable organizations to track learners' progress, monitor participation, and generate detailed reports on learning outcomes and performance metrics. By leveraging these insights, administrators can continuously refine and improve their training initiatives to align with organizational goals and learner needs. LMS solutions are crucial in modern education and training ecosystems, offering scalable and flexible tools to support lifelong learning and professional development initiatives.
By Application, the instructor-led learning segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
Instructor-led training (ILT) remains a significant component of learning and development strategies, and its integration with Learning Management Systems (LMS) is an ongoing trend. The instructor and the employee are in different locations in a virtual classroom, and the training is provided in a virtual environment. In a physical classroom, instructor-led training is held in a closed environment, just like the old traditional ways, but supported by an eLearning platform. In case the workforce of an organization is in different locations, virtual rooms are used instead of physical classrooms for workplace learning purposes. Virtual training solutions deliver a rich and diverse learning experience. In this delivery mode, trainees can explore the content and practice courses that interest them. The learning management system also offers the option to personalize the content per the target audience's preferred learning style, thereby keeping trainees as the priority. Incorporating digital learning technology enables the management of an enterprise to provide continuous and real-time directions to employees through smartphones and devices, thus offering mobility and flexibility to trainers and employees.
Inquire Before Buying : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1266
By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing. However, the region's adoption of learning management systems (LMS) is low compared to North America and Europe. Nevertheless, the regional market will increase due to the rapid investments in digital transformation and cloud initiatives in India, Japan, and China. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions globally, making it highly profitable for the LMS market. It is projected to be the fastest-growing market, mainly due to the quick adoption of learning management solutions. Japan and China, two of the region's most technologically advanced countries, are the market leaders. Government initiatives to promote digital infrastructure are driving the region's adoption of video conferencing solutions. The region will witness enhanced growth opportunities during the forecast period, with countries in the Asia Pacific contributing considerably towards the market's growth by adopting various LMS solutions.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the learning management system market are – Anthology (US), Moodle (Australia), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), D2L Corporation (Canada), Instructure Inc. (US), PowerSchool (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), Adobe (US), LTG (UK), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), Learning Pool (UK), Absorb LMS (Canada), CrossKnowledge (France), BizLibrary(US), iSpring (US), Blue Sky eLearn (US), Trakstar (US), DigitalChalk (US), Touvti LMS (US), SkyPrep (Canada), Talent LMS (US), Acorn LMS (Australia), and LearnWorlds (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results