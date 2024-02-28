Unveiling the Projections and Growth Trajectory of the Electronic Warfare Market from 2022 to 2027
Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2024 ) The Global Electronic Warfare Market is poised to witness substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. A comprehensive report titled "Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" sheds light on key factors driving this growth.
Technological Advancements and Integrated Systems:
One of the primary catalysts fueling the market is the continual advancement in integrated electronic warfare technologies. These systems offer remote operations, real-time tasking, and reprogramming capabilities, enhancing defense against evolving threats. The integration of sensors and avionics with electronic warfare systems enables seamless coordination, reducing system integration costs and ensuring swift deployment across various platforms.
Hostile electronic warfare tactics, such as noise jamming, false target generation, chaff, and decoys, play a pivotal role in degrading the effectiveness of conventional military equipment, allowing entities like aircraft, personnel, vehicles, and drones to operate undetected.
Focus on Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP):
Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP) emerges as a critical aspect, featuring countermeasure systems installed in combat aircraft to safeguard against weapons fire, infrared targeting, and radar-guided missiles. The incorporation of advanced countermeasure techniques, including anti-jammers, radar warning receivers (RWRs), laser warning receivers (LWRs), and interference mitigation systems, highlights the commitment to enhancing defense capabilities against electronic attacks.
Market Segmentation and Growth Dynamics:
The report categorizes the electronic warfare market into capabilities such as support, attack, and protection. Notably, the support category, encompassing electronic support measures (ESM), is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2022-2027. Support capabilities play a pivotal role in intelligence gathering, offering situational awareness insights crucial for decision-making in various military operations.
The market's sub segmentation into equipment and operational support underscores the rising demand for technologically advanced electronic warfare equipment. Systems and equipment, including identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers, laser warning systems, and missile warning systems, are integral in countering threats and enhancing defense capabilities.
Geographical Dominance - North America Leading the Way:
The North American region, particularly the United States and Canada, is positioned as a key player in the electronic warfare market. The region is expected to lead the market between 2022 and 2027, driven by increased investments in electronic warfare technologies. Prominent industry players, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies Inc., contribute significantly to the region's dominance.
Global Key Market Players:
The electronic warfare market is characterized by a few globally established players, including BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, and Saab AB. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape and driving innovation in electronic warfare technologies.
