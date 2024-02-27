Next Generation Emergency Response System Market Size In 2024 To 2028 | Upcoming Trends And Opportunities In Report And Forecast
This is driving the demand for emergency response systems that are specifically designed for the needs of the elderly, such as personal emergency response systems and remote patient monitoring systems.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2024 ) The global Next Generation Emergency Response System Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 3.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global population is aging, and older adults are more likely to experience medical emergencies. This is driving the demand for emergency response systems that are specifically designed for the needs of the elderly, such as personal emergency response systems and remote patient monitoring systems.
Next Generation Emergency Response System Market Dynamics:
Top Companies in Next Generation Emergency Response System Market:
Motorola Solutions (US)
AT&T (US)
Intrado (US)
Hexagon (Sweden)
Esri (US)
Sinch (Sweden)
Atos (France)
Comtech (US)
Zetron (US)
Everbridge (US)
Based on software, the call management software holds the largest market size during the forecast period
In the next generation of emergency response systems, call management software is pivotal in optimizing the entire response process. By automating initial call handling stages, this software swiftly collects crucial information such as caller location and the nature of the emergency, minimizing response time and mitigating potential human errors. Its integration with location services enables precise identification of the caller's whereabouts, ensuring prompt dispatch of emergency services. The software's capability to analyze and prioritize incoming calls based on severity aids in efficient resource allocation. Multi-channel communication support allows the public to convey information through diverse mediums, facilitating comprehensive data exchange. Real-time collaboration features enable seamless communication among response teams, promoting effective coordination. Integration with other systems, such as GIS and surveillance cameras, enhances situational awareness.
Based on software, the multimedia support software is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In the evolving landscape of emergency response systems, the integration of multimedia support software stands as a pivotal advancement. This advanced technology plays a vital role in enhancing the agility and efficacy of emergency responses. Real-time video and audio streaming, coupled with surveillance integration, empower responders with critical insights into the unfolding emergency. Geospatial information and mapping tools, facilitated by multimedia support, allow for comprehensive visualization of the emergency's scope, aiding in resource optimization and evacuation planning. Multichannel communication, including text, voice, and video, ensures seamless coordination among responders and affected communities. The ability to monitor social media platforms for crowdsourced information enriches the understanding of dynamic situations. Multimedia tools further enable training through virtual reality simulations and augmented reality guidance, enhancing the preparedness of emergency responders.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The next generation emergency response system market in North America has been experiencing significant growth and development. The burgeoning North American market for next-generation emergency response systems (NGERS) is fueled by technological advancements, rising demands for faster response times, and an aging population. Advancements in AI, big data, and connected devices are enabling sophisticated, integrated systems for real-time data analysis and improved situational awareness. Governments and private entities are investing in NG911, mass notification, public safety software, PERS, and connected sensors to enhance emergency preparedness, response, and citizen safety. The incorporation of drones for aerial reconnaissance, cybersecurity measures, and community alerting systems further contribute to the evolution of a robust and efficient next generation emergency response system landscape in North America. Major next generation emergency response system vendors, such as Motorola Solutions, AT&T, Everbridge, Intrado, and Hexagon have a strong presence in this region. These players innovate their offerings in this market.
Market Players
The next generation emergency response system market comprises major providers, such as Motorola Solutions (US), AT&T (US), Intrado (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Sinch (Sweden), Atos (France), Comtech (US), Zetron (US), Everbridge (US), Avaya (US), Cisco (US), RapidSOS (US), NGA (India), Convey 911 (US), Boost Pro Systems (UK), Simoco Wireless Solutions (UK), SEON Group (Germany), Carbyne (US), RapidDeploy (US). To increase their market share in the next generation emergency response system industry, these competitors have used various growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases & enhancements, and acquisitions.
