A Presidents Story Too: Another Novel of Power and Personality
Between Lincoln and FDR, the Presidency and the United States come of age in sweeping new novel.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2024 ) Beulah, WY and Denver, CO – Brad McKim’s second historical novel has been published by Outskirts Press. A Presidents Story Too: Another Novel of Power and Personality is the sequel to the popular A Presidents Story, and delves into the lives of the fourteen men who followed Lincoln as Chief Executive. In writing about the United States’ lesser known Presidents, McKim says, “I came to appreciate their strengths, their weaknesses, their victories, their potential, their passions and their tragedies. Most of all, I am fascinated by their humanity.”
A Presidents Story Too will take the reader from the tense aftermath of the Civil War as the nineteenth-century Presidents labor to secure peace amid competing calls for forgiveness and retribution, to the first glimpses of modern America as the early twentieth-century Presidents preside over a country that has not only survived a calamitous Civil War over the meaning of freedom, but becomes critical to the freedom of other countries. Just as he did in his first book, McKim distills key moments in each President’s life that ultimately led them to the White House, including the role other and future Presidents played in that journey. Perhaps most importantly, the reader will gain perspective about our modern politics and, in reality, how little has changed.
“Brad McKim is a masterful storyteller. He seamlessly wove the stories of our first 15 presidents together into a compelling, interesting and informative narrative.” —Scott Barker, Author, The Kings of War: How Our Modern Presidents Hijacked Congress’ War-Making Powers and What to Do About It
“McKim weaves fascinating stories of presidential lives from their youth through early love affairs and careers, into political prominence. Not a retelling of common knowledge, this book reveals a fabric of personal stories not found in high school history books.” —Jeff Bensch, Author, History of American Holidays
“I have read countless books on the country’s chief executives and I learned something about each president that I never knew before. I could not put A Presidents Story down and can’t wait to read the sequel!” —Bradley Nahrstadt, Author, Alton B. Parker: The Man Who Challenged Roosevelt
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/APresidentsStoryToo or bradmckim.com.
At 444 pages, A Presidents Story Too is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6524-1 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $29.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Historical
About the Author: Brad McKim practiced law for 30 years while living in Colorado, Texas, Alaska and London. His lifelong enthusiasm for Presidential history led him to write two historical novels, A Presidents Story and A Presidents Story Too. His travels have taken him to all 50 states as well as over 75 countries. He lives in Wyoming with his first passion, his wife Kay.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
