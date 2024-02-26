Who Murdered Butterfly Dancer
Announcing the Release of New Memoir: Who Murdered Butterfly Dancer by J. Charles Harris, Published by Outskirts Press
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Riverside, CA – Who Murdered Butterfly Dancer is a unique new book—a true story written with the protagonist and the witness speaking as one. J. Charles Harris has published his memoir through Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
A hardened young man, living like a gangster, witnesses the birth of his child, but the child is more than just his. Is the child a gift that can transmogrify a cold-hearted life? Is life just a machine that turns caterpillars into butterflies or beauty into beasts? Does life crush to construct change or does it secretly turn personal mountains into stairways to Heaven? Is the magic of life only there to alakazam seeds into flowers or turn children into angels, or bring into existence miracles that testify of evidence that yesterday's hope can be tomorrow's hallelujah? Is life a factory or a mother? Is it mysterious? Maybe not.
Who Murdered Butterfly Dancer is a true short story that magnifies what we sometimes miss on our way to being something in the nothing we never knew, and what was never heard, until a child is born and becomes a living chapter in the book of life that the author would have never read if he never met the child. This book is about a life that deserved more than it received. It is about someone who was punched and kicked before they even had a chance to defend themselves—Butterfly Dancer.
At 76 pages, Who Murdered Butterfly Dancer is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6931-7 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $13.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7003-0 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $23.95
Genre: BIOGRAPHY
