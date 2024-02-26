The Memory Box: Richard Osborn's new mystery novel is a perfect escape
by Richard Osborn
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Minneapolis, MN – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new fiction by Richard Osborn. The Memory Box is an easy-to-read mystery novel with captivating characters and a few surprises along the way…
The Memory Box follows a young man graduating from UCLA. After a near-death experience, he goes through some difficult changes. Steve Elliott is a caring person with a constant, genuine concern and curiosity about his future. When he meets Anne while working at Pan American World Airways in LAX, their friendship eventually leads to marriage, and Steve takes a job in Minneapolis. He is in full control of his life, attentive to his education, wife, children, his work as an attorney and his time commitments.
On a business trip to London, Steve meets Pete Naulty—a steady contact and friend throughout his life. Steve has a near-death experience that will change him forever. But Anne has also changed after their marriage, the birth of twin boys and their move to Minnesota, and a few years later, she disappears. The years pass, and the authorities consider it a typical cold case, but Steve will spend the rest of his life looking for Anne.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheMemoryBox.
At 128 pages, The Memory Box is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5275-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Mystery
About the Author: Richard Osborn is a veteran of the United States Navy. After earning a commercial pilot’s license from Embry-Riddle University, he flew for Northwest Airlines for 35 years. At age 69, he returned to academia and earned a Cum Laude degree in creative writing from Augsburg University in Minneapolis. He lives in Edina, Minnesota, with his wife, Tish. This is his third book.
