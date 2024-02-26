Not My Time To Die! From Rock Bottom to Redemption: Founder of Out Of The Ashes Shares Inspirational Journey
Pat Chamberlain’s inspiring new memoir. Co-written by John Thomson
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2024 ) Charlotte, NC and Denver, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Pat Chamberlain’s inspiring new memoir. Co-written by John Thomson, Not My Time To Die! shares the story of a young man—a lost soul and a product of the streets of Newark, New Jersey—who rises from the ashes of his past to become a beacon of hope. Pat Chamberlain is now an ordained pastor in Rutherford County, North Carolina, and the founder of the nonprofit Out Of The Ashes.
Having faced adversity from childhood, Pat’s life took a tumultuous turn when he was a young man, leading to a prolonged period of incarceration and a cycle of poor choices. Twenty-seven years later, however, he found his calling to serve others and bring about positive change in his community. In May 2016, Pat established Out Of The Ashes (OOTA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to “breaking the chains of addiction and homelessness, providing support and rehabilitation services for the homeless, alongside a shelter and a discipleship substance-abuse program.”
Despite starting with nothing and enduring four years without any funding or salary, all the while working two full-time jobs, Pat’s unwavering commitment to his mission has impacted thousands of lives in Rutherford County. Through OOTA, Pat has not only provided shelter and support but has also helped countless individuals rediscover their faith, purpose and calling in life. Many have found solace in his ministry, embracing spirituality and undergoing life-changing transformations, including baptism and a newfound sense of direction. The journey has not been without its challenges, but Pat’s resilience and determination have been rewarded. Recently, the organization received a remarkable blessing—a $1.2 million grant—enabling it to expand its reach and establish a main campus capable of accommodating almost a hundred individuals.
Reflecting on his journey, Pat remarked, "From the depths of despair to the heights of redemption, every obstacle has been a steppingstone toward fulfilling my purpose. Out Of The Ashes is not just a name; it's a testament to the transformative power of faith, perseverance and community support." As OOTA continues to flourish and impact lives, John and Pat's story serves as a reminder that no matter how dire the circumstances may seem, redemption and hope are always within reach.
Learn more about the authors at outskirtspress/NotMyTimeToDie.
At 100 pages, Not My Time To Die is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5332-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: MEMOIR
About the Authors: Reverend Pat Chamberlain, founder and president of Out Of The Ashes (OOTA), has a blended family of five children with his wife, Chelsea. Pat is an ordained minister and peer support specialist, a leader in homelessness research for almost fifteen years. He has led the ministry from the humblest of origins out of his two-bedroom apartment to its present position as a leading nonprofit in North Carolina. He developed OOTA as a recovery community organization and is a respected trainer to local nonprofit organizations nationwide.
John Thomson, MBE, M.Ed. was born in Scotland—and the accent remains. He and his wife, Sarah, have two daughters, Donna and Claire. John was honored with an MBE from Queen Elizabeth in 1984 at Buckingham Palace for “Services to Anglo/German Relations.” He retired from the British Army in the rank of major in 1992. John is the author of Getting a Grip on Your Interview Technique, earned an M.Ed. from Brunel University in 1993, is the former bard of the Thomson Clan Association (2005–2020), the former dean of Education (Keiser University and American Institute), and is working on his new book, ReVerse – Reflections in Verse & Art. Currently he is the project manager and recovery ally at OOTA.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
