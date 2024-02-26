Automation Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities & Statistics
Report determine, segment, and forecast the automation testing market by offering, vertical, end-point interface, and region in terms of value.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2024 ) According to a research report "Automation Testing Market by Offering (Testing Types (Static Testing and Dynamic Testing) and Services), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, and Embedded Software), Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, IT & ITeS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the automation testing market is expected to reach USD 55.2 billion by 2028 from USD 28.1 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023–2028.
Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automation Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113583451
The increasing emphasis on API-first development places automation testing tools at the forefront of validating crucial aspects such as functionality, security, and performance of APIs. In this paradigm, where APIs serve as the backbone for seamless integration and communication between software components, automation testing becomes indispensable. These tools rigorously verify the functionality of APIs to ensure they meet specified requirements, conduct thorough security testing to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities and assess the performance of APIs under varying conditions. By automating these critical aspects of API testing, organizations can enhance the reliability and interoperability of their software components, facilitate faster integration cycles, and ultimately deliver robust and secure applications in an API-driven development landscape. The role of automation testing tools in this context not only ensures the quality of individual APIs but also contributes significantly to the overall success of API-first development strategies.
Based on the endpoint interface, the web segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
In the dynamic web landscape, where users access content through diverse platforms, cross-browser compatibility is paramount for delivering a consistent user experience. Automation testing serves as a crucial mechanism to navigate the intricacies of multiple browsers, each with its unique versions and rendering engines. By employing automation testing, organizations can systematically verify the functionality and appearance of web applications across a spectrum of popular browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. This comprehensive testing approach enables the identification of any inconsistencies or issues that may arise due to variations in browser behavior. It ensures that web applications not only meet users' expectations on different browsers but also adhere to industry standards, promoting a seamless and uniform experience regardless of the chosen browser. Automation testing, in this context, acts as a robust quality assurance measure, supporting developers in creating web applications that perform optimally and uniformly across the diverse browser ecosystem.
By vertical, the retail segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
In the retail sector, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems serve as the linchpin of physical store operations, and automation testing plays a pivotal role in ensuring their flawless functionality. Automation testing in POS systems encompasses various tasks critical to the retail experience. It rigorously validates transaction processing, guaranteeing that payment transactions, whether by cash, credit card, or alternative methods, are executed accurately and securely. Furthermore, automation testing verifies the seamless handling of payments, ensuring that various payment options are processed without glitches. Receipt generation, a fundamental aspect of the customer's interaction, is thoroughly tested to ensure that customers receive accurate and well-formatted receipts for their purchases. Additionally, automation testing extends to the integration points of POS systems with back-end systems, such as inventory management and order processing. This comprehensive testing approach ensures that the entire transaction lifecycle, from initiating a sale to updating inventory and generating receipts, operates cohesively. By leveraging automation testing in POS systems, retailers can minimize the risk of errors, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver a seamless and positive in-store experience for customers.
Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=113583451
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Across the Asia Pacific region, there is an intense surge in technology initiatives and substantial investments in bolstering digital infrastructure. The robust commitment to advancing technological landscapes has created a pressing need for comprehensive validation methodologies, and automation testing emerges as a linchpin in this context. The systematic approach of automation testing aligns seamlessly with the multifaceted objectives of technology-driven projects. As governments and businesses embark on initiatives ranging from smart cities to digital transformation programs, the reliability and success of these projects hinge on the efficiency and accuracy of their underlying software systems. Automation testing, tailored to the region's diverse technological environments, not only expedites the testing process but also provides a structured means to identify and rectify potential issues proactively. This strategic alignment ensures that the investments in technology initiatives yield reliable, high-quality outcomes, contributing to the overall advancement of the Asia Pacific region's digital landscape.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the automation testing market include IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Tricentis (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Apexon (US), Idera, Inc. (US), QA Source (US), Astegic (US), Worksoft (US), ACCELQ (US), Sauce Labs (US), SmartBear (US), Parasoft (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), QA mentor (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), ThinkSys (US), Qt Group (Finland), Codoid (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the automation testing market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automation Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113583451
The increasing emphasis on API-first development places automation testing tools at the forefront of validating crucial aspects such as functionality, security, and performance of APIs. In this paradigm, where APIs serve as the backbone for seamless integration and communication between software components, automation testing becomes indispensable. These tools rigorously verify the functionality of APIs to ensure they meet specified requirements, conduct thorough security testing to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities and assess the performance of APIs under varying conditions. By automating these critical aspects of API testing, organizations can enhance the reliability and interoperability of their software components, facilitate faster integration cycles, and ultimately deliver robust and secure applications in an API-driven development landscape. The role of automation testing tools in this context not only ensures the quality of individual APIs but also contributes significantly to the overall success of API-first development strategies.
Based on the endpoint interface, the web segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
In the dynamic web landscape, where users access content through diverse platforms, cross-browser compatibility is paramount for delivering a consistent user experience. Automation testing serves as a crucial mechanism to navigate the intricacies of multiple browsers, each with its unique versions and rendering engines. By employing automation testing, organizations can systematically verify the functionality and appearance of web applications across a spectrum of popular browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. This comprehensive testing approach enables the identification of any inconsistencies or issues that may arise due to variations in browser behavior. It ensures that web applications not only meet users' expectations on different browsers but also adhere to industry standards, promoting a seamless and uniform experience regardless of the chosen browser. Automation testing, in this context, acts as a robust quality assurance measure, supporting developers in creating web applications that perform optimally and uniformly across the diverse browser ecosystem.
By vertical, the retail segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
In the retail sector, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems serve as the linchpin of physical store operations, and automation testing plays a pivotal role in ensuring their flawless functionality. Automation testing in POS systems encompasses various tasks critical to the retail experience. It rigorously validates transaction processing, guaranteeing that payment transactions, whether by cash, credit card, or alternative methods, are executed accurately and securely. Furthermore, automation testing verifies the seamless handling of payments, ensuring that various payment options are processed without glitches. Receipt generation, a fundamental aspect of the customer's interaction, is thoroughly tested to ensure that customers receive accurate and well-formatted receipts for their purchases. Additionally, automation testing extends to the integration points of POS systems with back-end systems, such as inventory management and order processing. This comprehensive testing approach ensures that the entire transaction lifecycle, from initiating a sale to updating inventory and generating receipts, operates cohesively. By leveraging automation testing in POS systems, retailers can minimize the risk of errors, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver a seamless and positive in-store experience for customers.
Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=113583451
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Across the Asia Pacific region, there is an intense surge in technology initiatives and substantial investments in bolstering digital infrastructure. The robust commitment to advancing technological landscapes has created a pressing need for comprehensive validation methodologies, and automation testing emerges as a linchpin in this context. The systematic approach of automation testing aligns seamlessly with the multifaceted objectives of technology-driven projects. As governments and businesses embark on initiatives ranging from smart cities to digital transformation programs, the reliability and success of these projects hinge on the efficiency and accuracy of their underlying software systems. Automation testing, tailored to the region's diverse technological environments, not only expedites the testing process but also provides a structured means to identify and rectify potential issues proactively. This strategic alignment ensures that the investments in technology initiatives yield reliable, high-quality outcomes, contributing to the overall advancement of the Asia Pacific region's digital landscape.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the automation testing market include IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Tricentis (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Apexon (US), Idera, Inc. (US), QA Source (US), Astegic (US), Worksoft (US), ACCELQ (US), Sauce Labs (US), SmartBear (US), Parasoft (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), QA mentor (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), ThinkSys (US), Qt Group (Finland), Codoid (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the automation testing market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results