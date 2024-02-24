US Teleradiology Market is expected to reach USD 2195 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.64 percent
The US Teleradiology Market size was valued at USD 1015 Million in 2023 and the total US Teleradiology revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2195 Million.
As per Maximize Market research, the US Teleradiology Market was USD 1015 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.64 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2195 Million by 2030.
US Teleradiology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The study scrutinizes key market players, emerging trends, and potential growth opportunities, providing a holistic view of the industry. The US Teleradiology Market Report explores the intricacies of the teleradiology sector within the United States, offering a detailed analysis of its present state and prospects. The report delves into the market scope, covering aspects such as market size, segmentation, and regional variations.
US Teleradiology Market Dynamics
Teleradiology in the US is growing within the healthcare system. It enables the remote analysis of radiological images, such as X-rays and CT scans. The growth of teleradiology is propelled by technological advancements that enhance diagnostic efficiency, patient care, and cost-effectiveness.
US Teleradiology Market Segment Analysis
In the Modality segment, the X-Ray sub-segment dominated the largest market share in the US Teleradiology Market in the year. The demand for cost-effective X-ray services is rising and drives the market by the growing aging population and increasing healthcare expenses.
US Teleradiology Market Segmentation
By Application
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
Radiology Information System (RIS)
By Modality
X-Ray
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Computed Tomography
Ultrasound Systems
Nuclear Imaging
By Technology Solutions
Web-Based Teleradiology Solutions
Cloud-Based Teleradiology Solutions
By End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Center and Laboratories
Long-term Care Centres, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities
US Teleradiology Key Players include
vRad
Radiology Partners
Nighthawk Radiology Services
Siemens Healthineers
Global Diagnostics
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
