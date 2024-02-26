Growth Projections for the Commercial Electric Aircraft Market - Soaring USD 1,467 Million by 2035
Commercial Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets), Range (500 Km), Power (100-500 kW, >500 kW) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2035
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2024 ) The Commercial Electric Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 97 million in 2026 to USD 692 million in 2031 and projected to grow to USD 1,467 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.7 % from 2031 to 2035.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Commercial Electric Aircraft Market include Heart Aerospace (Sweden), Eviation (Israel), Lilium (Germany), Wright Electric Inc. (US), Archer Aviation Inc. (US). These companies have reliable started their innovation and manufacturing for commercial electric aircraft across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Based on the platform, the regional transport transport aircraft segment will have the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The regional transport aircraft segment is emerging as a key driver of growth in the commercial electric aircraft market. As airlines seek to enhance operational efficiency and reduce emissions, electric propulsion systems offer a compelling solution for short to medium haul routes typically served by regional transport aircraft. Advancements in battery technology and electric motor efficiency are enabling the development of electric-powered regional transport aircraft capable of meeting the performance requirements of airlines while significantly reducing environmental impact.
Based on range, the 200-500 Km segment is expected to have the largest CAGR for the forecast period. This segment caters to the demand for short to medium-haul routes, which are typically served by regional aircraft or for intercity travel in densely populated regions. Commercial Electric aircraft will gain traction in this segment due to their ability to offer efficient and sustainable transportation solutions for distances within this range. The increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and the push for decarbonization in the aviation industry are driving airlines and operators to adopt electric aircraft.
Based on the power, The >500kW segment represents a significant growth opportunity within the commercial electric aircraft market holding the highest highest CAGR during the forecasted period. This segment encompasses larger aircraft requiring higher power outputs, such as regional jets, small airliners,. The growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions, coupled with advancements in electric propulsion technology, is driving the development of electric aircraft in this power category. Electric propulsion systems exceeding 500kW are becoming increasingly viable, enabling manufacturers to design and produce electric aircraft with greater capacity, range, and performance.
Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2031. North America, particularly the United States, is home to some of the world's largest and most influential aircraft manufacturers. The region is a hub for aircraft innovation, research, and development, leading to a high concentration of commercial electric aircraft market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
