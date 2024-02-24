Siding Market Size, Share, Major Players, Business Strategies, Opportunities And Forecast
Demand for siding market can be attributed to the high growth of construction industry across the globe. Factors such as increasing residential and non-residential construction and infrastructure activities, and its high durability drives the demand for s
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2024 ) The Report "Siding Market by Type (Vinyl, Fiber Cement, and Wood), Application (Residential, and Non-residential), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" The siding market is projected to grow from USD 101.7 billion in 2019 to USD 126.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024. Siding market is expected to grow in accordance to the growth of construction industry across the globe. Factors such as increase in the residential and non-residential construction and infrastructure activities, along with the demand for durability of siding with the ability to withstand various weathering actions and resist chemical attacks & deterioration are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Siding Market”
176 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
201 - Pages
In terms of value and volume, the fiber cement segment is estimated to lead the siding market in 2019.
Fiber cement held the largest market share among all the materials used for siding as it is affordable and is installed in regions having extreme weather conditions. It can expand and contract because of its unique composition. The fiber added to the cement makes it stronger and more durable. It also prevents cracks from appearing on the surface. Fiber cement is seen as a replacement for asbestos cement, which had carcinogenic effects on human health
In terms of value and volume, the residential segment is estimated to lead the siding market in 2019.
Siding enhances the aesthetic appeal of a building, along with properties such as durability and protection from extreme weathering has also driven the residential sector. Also, other benefits such as fire protection and high thermal efficiency will further increase the demand for siding. Most favorable material for residential siding include fiber cement, vinyl, bricks, and wood.
North America region is projected to account for the largest share in the siding market during the forecast period
The North America region is projected to lead the siding market, in terms of both, value and volume, from 2018 to 2024. Factors such as development of green buildings, rising energy efficiency codes and building specifications are expected to drive the siding market growth in the North American region. In addition, increased focus on energy-efficient buildings, stringent requirements for insulation, and new building codes have generated awareness regarding thermal insulation in buildings in the region. Furthermore, government initiatives for incentive programs such as American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) have helped increase the flow of funds for various projects, including infrastructure, housing, and energy.
Siding Market Key Players
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Westlake Chemical (US), Louisiana Pacific Corporation (US), Boral Limited (Australia), and Etex Group (Belgium) are key players operating in the siding market. Expansions, acquisitions, investments, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their position in the siding market.
Westlake Chemical is a global manufacturer and distributor of petrochemicals, building products, and plastic products which operates through its business segments, namely, olefins, and vinyl. Ethylene and styrene monomer are produced within olefins segment. The vinyl business segment includes two products, namely, vinyl resin products and PVC products. The vinyl resin products are used for various purposes including residential siding, sewer & industrial applications, and pipe & fittings. It has a strong foothold in North America and conducts its operations through 27 locations worldwide. In addition to it, it has six offices in Canada, five offices in Germany, one office each in China, Taiwan, the UK, and India.
