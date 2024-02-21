US ECG Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.59 percent
The US ECG Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2023 and the total US ECG Equipment revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.1 Billion.
As per Maximize Market research, the US ECG Equipment Market was USD 3.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2030.
US ECG Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The US ECG Equipment Market Report is meticulously designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, trends, and factors. The research methodology involves a strong approach, incorporating primary data collection through interviews and surveys, complemented by secondary research from reputable sources.
US ECG Equipment Market Dynamics
The awareness among consumers is increasing regarding the importance of preventive healthcare and regular cardiovascular screenings. The population of senior citizens is growing and often experiences a higher prevalence of cardiac issues, contributing to the demand for ECG equipment. The adoption of wearable ECG devices is rising and contributes to the market growth.
US ECG Equipment Market Segment Analysis
The resting ECG Machines sub-segment dominated the market in the year 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced ECG machines is hindered by uncertainties in healthcare reimbursement policies and competition from alternative technologies. Innovation in ECG technology increases the demand for the market by focusing on portability with compact designs, wireless connectivity, etc.
US ECG Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Holter Monitors
Resting ECG Machines
Stress ECG Machines
Event Monitoring Systems
ECG Management Systems
Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems
By End Users
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centres
Ambulatory Services
Others
US ECG Equipment Key Players include
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc
Schiller AG
BioTelemetry, Inc.
