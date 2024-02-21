US ENT Device Market is expected to reach USD 13.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.64 percent
The US ENT Devices Market size was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2023 and the total US ENT Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.6 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the US ENT Device Market was USD 9.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 13.6 Billion by 2030.
US ENT Device Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The scope encompasses market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, providing valuable insights for stakeholders. The US ENT Device Market Report investigates the current landscape, trends, and future projections for Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) devices. Utilizing a comprehensive research methodology, the report incorporates primary data through interviews and surveys, coupled with secondary data from credible sources.
US ENT Device Market Dynamics
The demand for home-based ENT monitoring and treatment devices is increasing and has composed to impact the market. The consumer base is widely attracted to the cost-effectiveness of the devices compared to hospital care as well as technological advancements, accuracy, user-friendliness, etc. are increasing trust and acceptance.
US ENT Device Market Segment Analysis
Based on Product Type, the Diagnostic Devices segment dominated the market with 35% of the market share in the year 2023. The segment is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. The adoption of smart devices is growing and rapid technological advancement is increasing the demand of the market.
US ENT Device Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Diagnostics devices
CO2 lasers
Hearing Implants
Surgical Devices
Others
By Diagnostic Device
Endoscopes
Hearing Screening Devices
By Surgical Device
Powered Surgical Instruments
ENT Supplies
Ear Tubes
Handheld Instruments
Others
By End Users
Hospitals and Ambulatory Settings
ENT Clinics
Home Use
US ENT Device Key Players include
Medtronic PLC
Stryker Corporation
Smith & Nephew plc
Olympus Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
Australia ENT Device Market- The market is expected to reach USD 492 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent.
Germany ENT Devices Market- The market is expected to reach USD 1132 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
