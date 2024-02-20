Japan Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to reach USD 1401.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5 percent
The Japan Contraceptive Devices Market size was valued at USD 845 Million in 2023 and the total Japan Contraceptive Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1401.9 Million in 2030.
Japan Contraceptive Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Japan Contraceptive Devices Market Report investigates the current landscape, trends, and future projections within the contraceptive devices sector in Japan. Utilizing a comprehensive research methodology, the report encompasses primary and secondary data sources, market analysis, and expert insights. Market engineering was conducted following bottom-approach and validated using a top down approach to ensure maximum accuracy.
Japan Contraceptive Devices Market Dynamics
The demand for Contraceptive Devices in Japan has increased due to the changing lifestyle such as delayed marriages, prioritizing careers, urbanization, etc. are significant drivers of the market. Individuals are seeking long-term, adaptable, and convenient contraceptive options to support career-oriented lifestyles and delay family planning.
Japan Contraceptive Devices Market Segment Analysis
The Condoms segment dominated the market share in the year 2023 and is expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR. The segment is driven by the shift towards textured and flavored condoms for enhanced pleasure which is expected to be the major factor driving the segment's growth. The major market players dominating the condom segments are Okamoto and LION.
Japan Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation
By Type
Condoms
Diaphragms
Cervical Caps
Sponges
Vaginal Rings
Intra Uterine Devices (IUD)
Other Devices
By Gender
Male
Female
Japan Contraceptive Devices Key Players include
Reckitt Benckiser
Cooper Surgical Inc.
Abbvie Inc (Allergan Plc)
Merck & Co., Inc,
Bayer AG
Pfizer Inc
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Msd
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
