Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size, Share, Growth, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies & Regional Outlook
Discover the booming Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, where versatility meets durability. Explore industry trends and innovations reshaping materials engineering. #TPE #MarketInsights
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2024 ) The report "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type (SBC, TPU, TPO, TPV, COPE, PEBA), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Wire & Cable, Medical, Engineering), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated to be USD 26.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market”
351 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
287 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1012
Automotive is the major application segment for TPE. The automotive industry grapples with increasing pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices and materials, TPEs align well with sustainability objectives. They are recyclable and have a reduced environmental impact compared to some alternatives, contributing to the industry's drive for greener, more sustainable transportation solutions.
Automotive is the largest application in the TPE market. TPEs are widely employed in various automotive applications, including seals, gaskets, weather stripping, interior components, under-the-hood parts, and even in tire manufacturing. This extensive use is due to TPEs' ability to provide a balance of characteristics such as flexibility, durability, and resistance to temperature extremes, making them crucial in improving vehicle performance, reducing weight, and enhancing overall comfort and safety in the automotive sector.
APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for TPE.
APAC accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value of the TPE market in 2022. TPEs are favored in the region for their cost-effective manufacturing processes. Methods like injection molding and extrusion are efficient and economical, aligning with the cost-conscious approach of many businesses in the APAC region. Moreover, Ongoing infrastructure development, including construction, urbanization, and transportation projects, necessitates materials that offer durability, weather resistance, and ease of installation. TPEs are well-suited for applications like roofing materials, gaskets, and seals in the construction and infrastructure sectors.
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Key Players
The companies profiled in this market research report include are Arkema S.A (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (The U.S), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (The U.S), Teknor Apex Company (The U.S), Lubrizol Corporation (The U.S), Tosh Corporation (Japan), Kraton Corporation (The U.S), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Company (Japan), DuPont (The U.S), SIBUR (Russia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dynasol Elastomers (Spain).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1012
Arkema SA
Arkema SA is involved in the manufacturing and sales of various chemical products that find applications in consumer goods, paints & coatings, building & construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, energy, and other industries. The company operates its business through four segments, namely, Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. It offers thermoplastic elastomers under the Advanced Materials division. Arkema has 148 production facilities and presence across 55 countries. The company has a geographical presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Asahi Kasei Corporation is a group of companies offering products under three categories, namely, Materials, Homes, and Healthcare. The Materials category is further divided into basic material, performance product, specialty solutions, and electronics. The company offers thermoplastic elastomers through the performance product segment. It has more than 211 subsidiaries across 20 countries. The company offers different grades of thermoplastic elastomers under its brands, Asaflex, Tufpren and Asapren T, S.O.E, and Tuftec. The company has a geographical presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Thermoplastic Elastomers Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1012
BASF SE
BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions, and others. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and additives. The Surface Technologies segment bundles chemical solutions for surfaces with the catalysts and coating divisions. The Nutrition and Care segment consists of ingredients and solutions for consumer applications in the areas of nutrition, home, and personal care. The Agricultural Solutions segment refers to fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. It produces thermoplastic elastomers under the performance materials division in the Materials segment. The company has a geographical presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Huntsman Corporation
Huntsman Corporation offers a wide range of products that serve various industries such as transportation, home life, construction, energy and fuel, clothing, and footwear. The company has three segments, namely, Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials, and Performance Products. The company operates 60 manufacturing, research and development, and operations facilities in 30 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. It offers thermoplastic elastomers through the Polyurethanes segment for various end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, and footwear. IROGRAN, AVALON, KRYSTALGRAN and IROSTIC are the four main TPU brands produced by the polyurethanes division of Huntsman.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market”
351 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
287 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1012
Automotive is the major application segment for TPE. The automotive industry grapples with increasing pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices and materials, TPEs align well with sustainability objectives. They are recyclable and have a reduced environmental impact compared to some alternatives, contributing to the industry's drive for greener, more sustainable transportation solutions.
Automotive is the largest application in the TPE market. TPEs are widely employed in various automotive applications, including seals, gaskets, weather stripping, interior components, under-the-hood parts, and even in tire manufacturing. This extensive use is due to TPEs' ability to provide a balance of characteristics such as flexibility, durability, and resistance to temperature extremes, making them crucial in improving vehicle performance, reducing weight, and enhancing overall comfort and safety in the automotive sector.
APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for TPE.
APAC accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value of the TPE market in 2022. TPEs are favored in the region for their cost-effective manufacturing processes. Methods like injection molding and extrusion are efficient and economical, aligning with the cost-conscious approach of many businesses in the APAC region. Moreover, Ongoing infrastructure development, including construction, urbanization, and transportation projects, necessitates materials that offer durability, weather resistance, and ease of installation. TPEs are well-suited for applications like roofing materials, gaskets, and seals in the construction and infrastructure sectors.
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Key Players
The companies profiled in this market research report include are Arkema S.A (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (The U.S), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (The U.S), Teknor Apex Company (The U.S), Lubrizol Corporation (The U.S), Tosh Corporation (Japan), Kraton Corporation (The U.S), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Company (Japan), DuPont (The U.S), SIBUR (Russia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dynasol Elastomers (Spain).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1012
Arkema SA
Arkema SA is involved in the manufacturing and sales of various chemical products that find applications in consumer goods, paints & coatings, building & construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, energy, and other industries. The company operates its business through four segments, namely, Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. It offers thermoplastic elastomers under the Advanced Materials division. Arkema has 148 production facilities and presence across 55 countries. The company has a geographical presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Asahi Kasei Corporation is a group of companies offering products under three categories, namely, Materials, Homes, and Healthcare. The Materials category is further divided into basic material, performance product, specialty solutions, and electronics. The company offers thermoplastic elastomers through the performance product segment. It has more than 211 subsidiaries across 20 countries. The company offers different grades of thermoplastic elastomers under its brands, Asaflex, Tufpren and Asapren T, S.O.E, and Tuftec. The company has a geographical presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Thermoplastic Elastomers Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1012
BASF SE
BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions, and others. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and additives. The Surface Technologies segment bundles chemical solutions for surfaces with the catalysts and coating divisions. The Nutrition and Care segment consists of ingredients and solutions for consumer applications in the areas of nutrition, home, and personal care. The Agricultural Solutions segment refers to fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. It produces thermoplastic elastomers under the performance materials division in the Materials segment. The company has a geographical presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Huntsman Corporation
Huntsman Corporation offers a wide range of products that serve various industries such as transportation, home life, construction, energy and fuel, clothing, and footwear. The company has three segments, namely, Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials, and Performance Products. The company operates 60 manufacturing, research and development, and operations facilities in 30 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. It offers thermoplastic elastomers through the Polyurethanes segment for various end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, and footwear. IROGRAN, AVALON, KRYSTALGRAN and IROSTIC are the four main TPU brands produced by the polyurethanes division of Huntsman.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results