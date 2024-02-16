Fleet Management Industry Statistics & Trends Growth and Analysis
Report determine, segment, and forecast the fleet management market by component, fleet type, vertical, and region in terms of value.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 16, 2024 ) According to a research report "Fleet Management Market by Component (Services, Solutions (Operation Management, Vehicle Maintenance & Diagnostics, Performance Management)), Fleet Type (Commercial Fleets, Passenger Vehicles), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the fleet management market is expected to reach USD 55.6 billion by 2028 from USD 28.6 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023–2028. The fleet management industry is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of automation technology. Companies are progressively incorporating automation into a broader range of operational aspects, particularly fleet management systems for maintenance reminders, dispatching, and route planning. Human resources are freed up by this adoption to concentrate on more strategically important work. The sector is seeing a transition towards automated processes, and automated fleet management jobs' increased efficiency, lower operating overhead, and better decision-making capabilities are significant factors driving the market's expansion.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1020
Browse 394 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 324 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fleet Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
By vertical, the transportation & logistics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
The escalating fuel costs have become a pivotal factor driving the adoption of advanced fleet management technologies to optimize fuel efficiency. Fleet managers increasingly invest in sophisticated route optimization systems that leverage real-time traffic data, historical route information, and predictive analytics to identify the most fuel-efficient vehicle paths. These systems consider traffic congestion, road conditions, and elevation changes to minimize fuel consumption. Moreover, integrating eco-driving technologies plays a crucial role in this scenario. These technologies, often facilitated by telematics and onboard sensors, provide real-time feedback to drivers on their driving behavior, encouraging fuel-efficient practices such as smooth acceleration, deceleration, and optimal speed maintenance. The synergy of route optimization and eco-driving not only reduces fuel consumption but also contributes to lower emissions, aligning with environmental sustainability goals. This technological approach not only addresses the immediate cost concerns associated with fuel but also positions fleet management systems as indispensable tools for achieving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility in the logistics and transportation sector.
By solution, the performance management segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Solutions for scalable performance management are essential for tackling the changing problems expanding fleets encounter. As fleets expand and undergo operational changes, these solutions provide a level of flexibility and adaptability that is crucial for seamless integration into evolving business operations. The scalability feature allows fleet managers to effortlessly accommodate an increasing number of vehicles, diverse assets, and a growing workforce. Whether expanding to new geographic locations, adjusting to fluctuating demand, or incorporating additional functionalities, scalable solutions ensure that the performance management system can readily grow alongside the fleet. This adaptability not only future-proofs the investment in technology but also facilitates a smooth transition during periods of change, ultimately contributing to sustained operational efficiency and optimized fleet performance in the face of evolving business landscapes.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1020
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Governments in Asian cities with high population densities invest heavily in sophisticated traffic control systems to deal with traffic bottlenecks and guarantee efficient traffic flow. In this urban setting, fleet management is essential since it increases the overall effectiveness of traffic control systems. Fleet management systems reduce traffic congestion and increase traffic flow by optimizing routes, minimizing idle times, and improving vehicle coordination via real-time data and analytics. Additionally, effective fleet management systems have become essential in the larger framework of commerce and cross-border transportation in the Asia Pacific area. They are critical to maintaining adherence to customs laws, enabling smooth logistical processes, and raising the general effectiveness of supply networks that span international borders. In these instances, the use of fleet management systems not only improves operational efficiency but also supports the larger regional objectives of trade facilitation and economic connection.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the fleet management market are Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Bridgestone Group (Japan), Trimble (US), Samsara (US), Wheels (US), Inseego (US), Solera Group (US), Verra Mobility (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Orbcomm (US), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (US), Chevin (UK), GPS Insight (US), Michelin (France), ClearpathGPS (US), Fleetcomplete (Canada), Gurtam (Lithuania), Automile (US), Via Transportation (US), Fleetroot (UAE), Ruptela (Lithuania), Freeway Fleet (UK). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the fleet management market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1020
Browse 394 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 324 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fleet Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
By vertical, the transportation & logistics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
The escalating fuel costs have become a pivotal factor driving the adoption of advanced fleet management technologies to optimize fuel efficiency. Fleet managers increasingly invest in sophisticated route optimization systems that leverage real-time traffic data, historical route information, and predictive analytics to identify the most fuel-efficient vehicle paths. These systems consider traffic congestion, road conditions, and elevation changes to minimize fuel consumption. Moreover, integrating eco-driving technologies plays a crucial role in this scenario. These technologies, often facilitated by telematics and onboard sensors, provide real-time feedback to drivers on their driving behavior, encouraging fuel-efficient practices such as smooth acceleration, deceleration, and optimal speed maintenance. The synergy of route optimization and eco-driving not only reduces fuel consumption but also contributes to lower emissions, aligning with environmental sustainability goals. This technological approach not only addresses the immediate cost concerns associated with fuel but also positions fleet management systems as indispensable tools for achieving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility in the logistics and transportation sector.
By solution, the performance management segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Solutions for scalable performance management are essential for tackling the changing problems expanding fleets encounter. As fleets expand and undergo operational changes, these solutions provide a level of flexibility and adaptability that is crucial for seamless integration into evolving business operations. The scalability feature allows fleet managers to effortlessly accommodate an increasing number of vehicles, diverse assets, and a growing workforce. Whether expanding to new geographic locations, adjusting to fluctuating demand, or incorporating additional functionalities, scalable solutions ensure that the performance management system can readily grow alongside the fleet. This adaptability not only future-proofs the investment in technology but also facilitates a smooth transition during periods of change, ultimately contributing to sustained operational efficiency and optimized fleet performance in the face of evolving business landscapes.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1020
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Governments in Asian cities with high population densities invest heavily in sophisticated traffic control systems to deal with traffic bottlenecks and guarantee efficient traffic flow. In this urban setting, fleet management is essential since it increases the overall effectiveness of traffic control systems. Fleet management systems reduce traffic congestion and increase traffic flow by optimizing routes, minimizing idle times, and improving vehicle coordination via real-time data and analytics. Additionally, effective fleet management systems have become essential in the larger framework of commerce and cross-border transportation in the Asia Pacific area. They are critical to maintaining adherence to customs laws, enabling smooth logistical processes, and raising the general effectiveness of supply networks that span international borders. In these instances, the use of fleet management systems not only improves operational efficiency but also supports the larger regional objectives of trade facilitation and economic connection.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the fleet management market are Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Bridgestone Group (Japan), Trimble (US), Samsara (US), Wheels (US), Inseego (US), Solera Group (US), Verra Mobility (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Orbcomm (US), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (US), Chevin (UK), GPS Insight (US), Michelin (France), ClearpathGPS (US), Fleetcomplete (Canada), Gurtam (Lithuania), Automile (US), Via Transportation (US), Fleetroot (UAE), Ruptela (Lithuania), Freeway Fleet (UK). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the fleet management market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results