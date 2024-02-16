CT/NG Testing Market worth $2.7 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.6%
CT/NG Testing Market by Product (Assays, Kits & Analyzers), Test Type (Laboratory, Point-of-care Testing), Technology (INAAT, PCR, Immunodiagnostics), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals & Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 16, 2024 ) The report "CT Testing Market by Product (Assays, Kits & Analyzers), Test Type (Laboratory, Point-of-care Testing), Technology (INAAT, PCR, Immunodiagnostics), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals & Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of CT/NG infections, increasing investments and funds in CT/NG and growing awareness for diseases diagnosis are driving the growth of this market. However, operational barriers and the high cost of CT/NG testing instruments is likely to hamper the growth of CT/NG testing market.
Assays & Kits segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Based on product, the CT/NG testing market is segmented into assays & kits and instruments/analyzers. The large share of this segment is due to the recurrent and constant purchase requirement for the diagnosis of various infections and high-burden diseases including sexual health diseases such as CT/NG.
The INAAT segment held the largest market share in the CT/NG testing market.
Based on technology, the CT/NG testing market is broadly segmented into INAAT (isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology), PCR (polymerase chain reaction), immunodiagnostics and other technologies. The INAAT segment accounted for the largest share of the CT/NG testing market in 2022. The large share of the INAAT segment can be attributed to its high sensitivity, specificity and cost-effectiveness in CT/NG diagnosis.
North America dominates the global CT/NG testing market
Based on the region segmentation, the CT/NG testing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America holds the largest share and expects to dominate the CT/NG testing market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CT/NG, rising advancements in technology, and the growing healthcare system that is highly developed in the US and Canada.
The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Seegene, Inc. (South Korea), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (US), Binx Health, Inc. (US), Visby Medical, Inc. (US), Geneproof A.S. (Czech Republic), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), Genetic Signatures (Australia), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), Vircell S.L. (Spain), Sansure Biotech Inc. (China), ELITechGroup (France), Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Operon S.A. (Spain), Tianlong Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Goffin Molecular Technologies B.V. (Netherlands).
