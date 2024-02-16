Japan Coronary Stents Market is expected to Reach USD 1004.30 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent
The Japan Coronary Stents Market size was valued at USD 709 Million in 2023 and the total Japan Coronary Stents Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1004.30 Million in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 16, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Japan Coronary Stents Market was USD 709 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1004.30 Million by 2030.
Japan Coronary Stents Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Japan Coronary Stents Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Download Free Report Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/223227
Japan Coronary Stents Market Dynamics
Japan's Coronary Stents Market is propelled by continuous technological innovations, driving the development of advanced stent designs and materials for enhanced patient outcomes and reduced complications. Also, Japan's aging demographic and changing lifestyles, lead to an increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, thus fueling the demand for coronary stents as a critical intervention in cardiac care.
Japan Coronary Stents Market Segment Analysis
In 2023, the Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) segment held a 75% market share, asserting dominance in Japan's Coronary Stents industry. Projected to sustain this lead with a 5.4% CAGR, the segment's growth is fueled by a heightened demand attributed to its efficacy in enhancing long-term clinical outcomes, including reduced risks of heart attack and death, coupled with a diminished likelihood of restenosis.
Japan Coronary Stents Market Segmentation
By Type
Drug-Eluting Stents
Bare-Metal Coronary Stents
Bioabsorbable Stents
By Biomaterial
Metallic Biomaterial
Cobalt-Chromium
Platinum Chromium
Nickel Titanium
Stainless Steel
Polymeric Biomaterial
Natural Biomaterial
By Mode of Delivery
Balloon-Expandable Stents
Self-Expanding Stents
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cardiac Centers
Japan Coronary Stents Key Players include
Terumo Corporation
Fukuda
Braun Melsungen
Abbott Laboratories
Biotronik SE & Co
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
Australia Coronary Stents Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 237.34 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period.
US Coronary Stents Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 600 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.55 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
