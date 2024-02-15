Germany Coronary Stents Market is expected to Reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.97 percent
The Germany Coronary Stents Market size was valued at USD 9.29 Billion in 2023 and the total Germany Coronary Stents Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.4 Billion.
Germany Coronary Stents Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Germany Coronary Stents Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, share, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection methods for the analysis of the industry. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the Germany Coronary Stents market size.
Germany Coronary Stents Market Dynamics
The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Germany, notably coronary artery disease, is influenced by aging, diverse lifestyles, and risk factors like diabetes and obesity. With CVDs being the leading cause of death, the aging population is expected to grow, reaching 25.4 million individuals aged 65 and above by 2030.
Germany Coronary Stents Market Segment Analysis
The Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) segment leads the German Coronary Stents Market with a 67% market share, driven by its efficacy in preventing vessel re-closure. While expected to remain dominant, growth may decelerate due to saturation and cost pressures.
Germany Coronary Stents Market Segmentation
By Product
Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices
Cardiac Monitoring Devices
By End-User
Home Healthcare
Ambulatory Centres
Hospitals
Others
Germany Coronary Stents Key Players include
Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic
Abbott Laboratories
Biotronik
Boston Scientific Corporation
Terumo Corporation
