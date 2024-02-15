UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market is expected to Reach USD 4788 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.43 percent
UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market size was valued at USD 3780 Million in 2023 and the total UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4788 Million in 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 15, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market was USD 3780 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4788 Million by 2030.
UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Dynamics
In the UK, a shift towards holistic well-being in Over the Counter Pharmaceuticals is evident, with consumers preferring products promoting overall health. Increased interest in natural remedies and personalized medicine, coupled with growing awareness of preventative measures and self-management strategies, empowers individuals to make informed choices and reduce dependence on prescriptions for minor ailments.
UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Analysis
The Cough, Cold, and Flu Drug segment, claiming over 20% market share, is the dominant force in the UK's Over the Counter Pharmaceuticals industry in 2023. Expected to grow at a 1.3% CAGR, the segment's continued dominance is fueled by factors like common illnesses, awareness, and self-medication practices.
UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation
By Formulation Type
Tablets
Liquids
Ointments
Sprays
By Product Type
Cough, Cold, And Flu Drugs
Analgesics
Dermatological
Gastrointestinal Drugs
Others
By Distribution Channel
Pharmacies/Drugstores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
UK over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Key Players include
Boots UK Limited
LloydsPharmacy Limited
Superdrug Stores PLC
Well Pharmacy Limited
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
China Over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market- The market is expected to Reach USD 51.77 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.02 percent.
US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market- The Market is expected to Reach USD 62.24 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
