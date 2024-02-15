US Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to Reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.21 percent
The US Contraceptive Devices Market size was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2023 and the total US Contraceptive Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.9 Billion.
US Contraceptive Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the US Contraceptive Devices Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis was used for the global US Contraceptive Devices Market.
US Contraceptive Devices Market Dynamics
The heightened awareness of family planning and sexual health significantly shapes the US Contraceptive Devices market. Positive impacts involve increased demand for contraceptives, emphasizing effective methods like Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs). Personalized care and open discussions lead to tailored contraceptive recommendations, potentially reducing unintended pregnancies and related healthcare costs.
US Contraceptive Devices Market Segment Analysis
The Condoms segment secured the leading market share of approximately 45% in the 2023 US Contraceptive Devices Market, with projections of a 3.2% CAGR. Its dominance is attributed to rapid technological advancements and the increasing adoption of smart devices with data connectivity and integration, reinforcing its position as a key player in the market.
US Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation
By Type
Condoms
Diaphragms
Cervical Caps
Sponges
Vaginal Rings
Intra Uterine Devices (IUD)
Other Devices
By Gender
Male
Female
US Contraceptive Devices Key Players include
Bayer AG
Merck & Co., Inc.
CooperSurgical, Inc.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
