Ferrosilicon Market to reach USD 14.01 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 2.5 percent and forecast (2024-2030)
The Ferrosilicon Market landscape is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which held a commanding revenue share of over 66.0% in 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Ferrosilicon Market” was valued at USD 11.79 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 14.01 Bn by 2030. The report analyzed by Maximize Market Research, on the Ferrosilicon Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Ferrosilicon Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Ferrosilicon Market report provides the market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Ferrosilicon industry. SWOT was used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE was used to employ the competitive intensity of the Ferrosilicon Market.
Ferrosilicon Market Dynamics
Primary growth drivers for the Ferrosilicon Market include the strong demand from the U.S., a major player in global steel production, particularly fueled by infrastructure investments. The market benefits from increased steel manufacturing activities, reflecting a consistent upward trajectory.
Ferrosilicon Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific dominates the Ferrosilicon Market with a 66.0% revenue share in 2023. Driven by substantial infrastructural developments and continuous investments in the automobile sector, the region experiences robust growth. With China, India, and Japan leading global crude steel production, the ongoing surge in investments in steel capacity expansions is expected to propel the Ferrosilicon Market in the region.
Ferrosilicon Market Segmentation
By Application
Beta-blockers
Deoxidizer
Inoculants
Electric Steel
By End User
Carbon & Other Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
Electric Steel
Cast Iron
Others
Ferrosilicon Key Players include:
Elkem
Globe Specialty Metals
Mississippi Silicon
Ferroglobe
Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd
