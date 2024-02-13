US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market is expected to Reach USD 62.24 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent
The Global US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market is studied from 2023 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market was USD 42.50 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 62.24 Billion by 2030.
US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Dynamics
The US Over The Counter (OTC) Pharmaceuticals Market is propelled by factors such as increasing consumer awareness, a preference for self-medication, easy accessibility, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.
US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Analysis
Based on product type the Cough, Cold, and Flu Products segment held the largest market share in 2023. Rising health consciousness and the availability of diverse OTC products and self-medicine practices further drive segment growth in the market.
US Over The Counter Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation
By Formulation Type
Tablets
Liquids
Ointments
Sprays
By Product Type
Cough, Cold, And Flu Drugs
Analgesics
Dermatologicals
Gastrointestinal Drugs
Vitamins, Minerals And Supplements (Vms)
Ophthalmic Drugs
Vitamins And Minerals
Sleeping Aids
Weight Loss/Diet Products
Others
By Distribution Chanel
Pharmacies/Drugstores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
China Over the Count Pharmaceutical Key Players include
Johnson And Johnson Services Inc
Pfizer Inc
Eu Yan Sang International Ltd
Bayer AG
Glaxosmithkline Plc
Merck Pte Ltd
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
China Over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 51.77 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.02 percent during the forecast period.
China Teleradiology Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 473.75 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 12 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Ophthalmic Drugs
