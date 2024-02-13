US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is expected to Reach USD 16.72 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.1 percent
Market report helps with the PESTEL, PORTER, COVID-19 Impact analysis, Recommendations for Investors & Leaders, and market estimation of the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market was USD 13.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 16.72 Billion by 2030.
US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, the SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics
The US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is in a transformative phase driven by technological advancements and evolving healthcare needs. The comprehensive report delves into market dynamics, anticipating trends, technological breakthroughs, and potential disruptions
US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis
In 2023, the ECG Monitors segment led the US Cardiac Monitoring Devices industry with over 30% market share, poised to sustain dominance with a projected 3.3% CAGR. Its growth is fueled by increased demand for diagnosing various cardiac conditions, pre-and post-operative monitoring, assessing medication efficacy, and managing chronic cardiac conditions, establishing it as a pivotal industry contributor.
US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation
By Product Type
ECG Monitors
Event Recorder
Implantable Cardiac Loop Recorder
Pacemaker
Defibrillator
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices
Smart Wearable
Other
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Settings
US Cardiac Monitoring Devices Key Players include
Boston Scientific
Abbott Laboratories
GE Healthcare
Hill-Rom Holdings
BioTelemetry
