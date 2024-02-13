Intraoral Scanners Market worth $1.0 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 11.0%
Intraoral/ IOL Scanners Market by Modality (Portable, standalone), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Restorative), End-user (Laboratories, DSO, Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Institutes, and Forensic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2028
The report "Intraoral Scanners Market by Modality (Portable, standalone), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Restorative), End-user (Laboratories, DSO, Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Institutes, and Forensic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2028" intraoral scanner market is projected to reach 1.0 billion in 2028 from USD 0.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2023 and 2028. Developing countries such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, the Middle East, and other APAC and Latin American countries present a lucrative opportunity for players in the market. This is mostly due to their expanding middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for dental tourism.
“During the forecast period, the wired scanner is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the intraoral scanner market.”
Under modality, the wired scanner is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The primary drivers of this market are the introduction of new technologies, which provide advantages for patients in terms of low operating costs and less time consumption. As the majority of wired scanners operate through plug-and-play technology, there is no depletion of the battery as the scanner uses the power from the computer or a laptop. These scanners provide detailed and accurate 3D impressions for better diagnosis and treatment plans.
“In 2022, by end-user, dental hospitals clinics segment held the largest share of intraoral scanner market.”
By end user, the intraoral scanner market can be segmented into dental hospitals and clinics segment, dental research and academic institutes, and other end users. Due to the large adoption of the intraoral scanner market at dental hospitals and clinics, this segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2022. Additionally, there has been an increase in rise in demand for clear aligners and dental tourism, which has contributed to the growth of the market.
“During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the intraoral scanner market. “
The intraoral scanner is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the intraoral scanner market during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific intraoral scanner market is driven by the growing geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets such as India, and factors such as the increasing number of dental professionals, the rising incidence of dental diseases, and the growing number of tooth repair procedures.
The key players in the intraoral scanner market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), 3Shape (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea), and Align Technology Inc. (US).
The key players in the intraoral scanner market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), 3Shape (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea), and Align Technology Inc. (US).
