Paper Bottles Market is expected to Reach USD 89.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.2 percent
Global Paper Bottles Market size was valued at USD 63.2 Mn in 2022 and Paper Bottles Market revenue is expected to reach USD 89.2 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6 % over the forecast period (2023-2029).
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 06, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Paper Bottles Market was USD 63.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 89.2 Million by 2029.
Paper Bottles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology incorporates primary and secondary sources, data collection, and rigorous analysis. The report provides insights into market dynamics, challenges, and future trends. The scope includes market size, segmentation by end-users, regional analysis, and competitive profiling. The Paper Bottles Market Report investigates the global landscape of sustainable packaging, focusing on paper bottles.
Paper Bottles Market Dynamics
The market is led by brand owners in the development of sustainable packaging solutions that help to reduce plastic waste, plastic alternatives, and environmental impact. Paper bottles are suitable for several end-use applications, with the drinks, personal care, and cosmetics industries being the main targets.
Paper Bottles Market Regional Insights
North American region dominated the market especially, the United States and Canada, a growing concern for environmental issues and the harmful effects of plastic pollution has driven the demand for sustainable packaging options, and the region has a strong and well-established packaging industry.
Paper Bottles Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Paper-based water bottles
Paper-based beverage bottles
Paper-based cosmetic bottles
Paper-based pharmaceutical bottles
Others
By Application
Food and beverages
Personal care
Pharmaceuticals
Household and industrial products
Others
By Raw Material
Paper
Bamboo
Wheat Straws
Other
Paper Bottles's Key Competitors include
Paboco
Ardagh Group
EcoXpac
BillerudKorsnas
Frugalpac
Evian (Danone)
Kelzai
Paper Bottle Company
Frugalpac
LYS Packaging
