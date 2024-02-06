China Fertility Clinics Market is expected to Reach USD 10.89 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent
China's fertility clinic market is the focus of an undisputable boom, fueled by demographic shifts, changing social attitudes, and supportive government policies.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 06, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, China's Fertility Clinics Market was USD 8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 10.89 Billion by 2030.
China Fertility Clinics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The scope includes insights into regulatory aspects and technological trends shaping the market. The China Fertility Clinics Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, emphasizing market size, treatment modalities, and key players. Employing thorough primary and secondary research, the methodology ensures robust data collection and analysis.
China Fertility Clinics Market Dynamics
Birthrates in China are declining, partly due to factors such as changing societal norms, career pressures, and economic considerations. A decrease in the number of couples seeking these services is slowing China's Fertility clinic market growth. The record of births per 1,000 people is 6.4, resulting in the country's first population decline in the year 2022.
China Fertility Clinics Market Segment Analysis
Based on Procedure, the IVF Segment dominated the China Fertility Clinics Market in the year 2023. The IVF Segment in China's fertility clinic market presents exciting opportunities for various segments within the industry. With a focus on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), it is experiencing substantial growth despite the country's declining birth rate.
China Fertility Clinics Market Segmentation
By Procedure
(IVF)
IUI
Surrogacy
Others
By Treatment
Medications
Surgery
Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
China Fertility Clinic's Key Competitors include
Jinxin Fertility Group
United Family Healthcare (UFH)
Peking University Third Hospital (PUTH)
Reproductive & Genetic Hospital of CITIC-Xiangya
iKang Healthcare Group
US Fertility Clinics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 21 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.6 percent during the forecast period.
UK Fertility Clinic Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 1100 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.04 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
