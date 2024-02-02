Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, Growth Analysis - 2028
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Shape (Torpedo, Laminar Flow Body, Streamlined Rectangular Style, Multi-hull Vehicle), Type (Shallow, Medium, & Large AUVs), Technology (Imaging, Navigation, Propu
The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by technological advancements, increased exploration, and survey activities, and rising demand across various industries.
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Industry Overview:
Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, commonly known as AUVs, are unmanned underwater vehicles capable of operating without human intervention. These sophisticated machines have become integral in various sectors, including defense, oil and gas, environmental monitoring, and scientific research.
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size and Share:
According to the MarketsandMarkets latest market research report the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2028. The market size is influenced by factors such as increasing offshore oil and gas exploration, growing demand for efficient underwater survey solutions, and rising environmental concerns.
The global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market share is distributed among prominent players, each contributing to the industry's development through innovation and strategic partnerships. Key regions driving the market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW
The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this region is likely to hold a largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market by 2028.
The rising demand for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate of emerging economies such as China and India, is creating significant growth opportunities for the oil & gas industry and hence, for AUV manufacturers in Asia Pacific. For instance, India has adopted Adamya AUV with a depth rating of 1,500 m. It can be launched from submarine torpedo tubes and surface ships. Adamya AUV can be used for hydrographic surveys, underwater mine detection and countermeasure operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.
Companies Shaping the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Industry:
Several companies play pivotal roles in the global AUV market, contributing to its growth and competitiveness. Major industry players include Kongsberg Group ASA (Norway), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Exail Technologies SA (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Fugro N.V. (Netherlands), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH (Germany), Boston Engineering Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Graal Tech S.r.l. (Italy), International Submarine Engineering Limited (Canada), and Boeing (US)
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Growth Analysis:
Since the first underwater optical fiber cable came out in 1985, underwater cable systems have played a key role in the field of cross-continental communications. These systems offer several advantages, such as large capacity, high reliability, and excellent communication quality. However, underwater telecommunication cables are prone to suffer from potentially hazardous or environmental damage caused by natural causes, such as earthquakes and turbulent currents, or human activities (anchoring and fishing gear). AUVs are used extensively to resolve these issues. Also, AUVs are used in the maintenance and damage recovery for underwater connectors (also known as marine connectors or subsea connectors).
The AUV market's growth trajectory is expected to continue, driven by technological innovations, increasing demand for underwater surveys, and rising applications in defense and research. The industry is likely to witness developments in swarm robotics, enabling coordinated efforts of multiple AUVs for complex tasks.
