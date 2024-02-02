Clinical Trial Imaging Market worth $1.9 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 7.8%
Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Service (Operational Imaging, Trial Design), Modality (CT, MRI, X-Ray, PET, Ultrasound, ECHO), Therapeutic Area (Infectious, Oncology, CNS, CVD), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) & Region - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2024 ) The report "Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Service (Operational Imaging, Trial Design), Modality (CT, MRI, X-Ray, PET, Ultrasound, ECHO), Therapeutic Area (Infectious, Oncology, CNS, CVD), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%.
Rising expenditures in research and development, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and the proliferation of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) constitute several additional factors. Emerging economies like China, India, and Japan present attractive prospects for stakeholders engaged in the clinical trial imaging market.
The services segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial imaging market, by product and service segment, in 2022
Based on product, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software. In 2022, services accounted for the largest share of the global clinical trial imaging market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high cost of imaging equipment, which has driven the outsourcing of imaging clinical trials by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers to service providers.
Positron emission tomography segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The clinical trial imaging market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, X-ray, echocardiography and other modalities. In 2022, the positron emission tomography segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Technological expansions and the introduction of new tracers for cardiology, oncology, and neurology applications are expected to support the adoption of PET systems in clinical trial settings.
The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial imaging market, by therapeutic area segment, in 2022
Based on therapeutic area, the clinical trial imaging market has been segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, CVS, endocrinology, immunological disorder and other therapeutic area. In 2022, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial imaging market. The dominant portion of this segment's market share can be chiefly attributed to the extensive volume of oncology-related clinical trials, driven by the global increase in cancer incidence.
North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial imaging market
The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial imaging market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growing cutting-edge medical technologies, a mounting count of pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises, and substantial governmental investments in clinical research and development.
The major players operating in this market are ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Biomedical Systems Corporation (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), IXICO plc. (UK), Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia), Radiant Sage LLC. (US), BioClinica Inc. (US), Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US), Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US), Medical Metrics Inc. (US), Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc. (US), Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC. (US), anagram 4 clinical trials (Spain), Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company (Belgium), Calyx Group (UK), Bioseptive Inc. (Canada), ProScan Imaging LLC. (US), Micron Inc. (Japan), Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC (US), Perspectum Ltd. (UK), Pharmtrace klinische Entwicklung GmbH (Germany), WorldCare Clinical, LLC (US), Median Technologies (France) and Invicro. LLC. (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
