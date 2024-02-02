Construction Equipment Rental Market Industry Size, Challenges, Drivers Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends
Explore the soaring Construction Equipment Rental Market Growth. With global construction on the rise, discover the key drivers fueling demand and shaping strategic insights for exponential growth in this dynamic industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2024 ) The report "Construction Equipment Rental Market by Equipment (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Road Building & Concrete), Product (Backhoes, Excavators, Loaders, Crawler Dozers, Cranes, Compactors, Concrete Pumps), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The construction equipment rental market is projected to grow from USD 98.6 billion in 2019 to reach USD 121.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for the market include the increasing demand for rental equipment due to various benefits, shift in trend towards rental, increasing infrastructure activities in emerging nations, and cost-benefits associated with the use of construction equipment on a rental basis rather than purchasing it.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Construction Equipment Rental Market”
54 - Market Data Tables
49 - Figures
152 - Pages
Construction Equipment Rental Market Key Players
Key players in the construction equipment rental market, such as United Rentals Inc. (US), Ashtead Group Plc (UK), Loxam (Paris), Herc Holdings Inc. (US), Aktio Corporation (Japan), Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Kanamoto Co. Ltd. (Japan), among others, are considered for the study.
United Rentals Inc. (US) is the leading player in the construction equipment rental market which has adopted organic & inorganic strategies to sustain its market position.
In October 2018, United Rentals, Inc. acquired WesternOne Rentals & Sales LP, a Canada-based leading equipment rental provider of aerial lifts and heat solutions, to expand its business in Western Canada.
In September 2018, United Rentals, Inc. acquired Blueline Rental, a leading North American general rental provider based in Texas, US, to extend its footprints to various large metropolitan areas in North America, including US coasts, the Gulf South, and Ontario. This acquisition is in line with the company’s Grow the Core strategy to expand its presence in the local and mid-sized customer segment.
The earthmoving construction equipment segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period
Based on equipment, the construction equipment rental market is categorized into earthmoving, material handling, and road building & concrete. Among these, earthmoving construction equipment accounted for the largest share of the construction equipment rental market in 2018 due to the wide application in building & construction activities. Earthmoving equipment is high-value, requiring significant capital investments for the installation and maintenance of equipment fleets. Contractors prefer renting equipment instead of purchasing as this enables them to use the capital, which otherwise would have been invested in the purchase of equipment.
Excavators segment to lead the construction equipment rental market during the forecast period
Based on product, the construction equipment rental market is categorized into excavators, backhoes, loaders, crawler dozers, cranes, concrete pumps, compactors, transit mixers, concrete mixers, and others (asphalt pavers, finishers, dump trucks, industrial trucks, etc.). Among these, the excavators segment accounted to the largest share of the market in 2018 due to an increase in miscellaneous activities for construction, repair, and maintenance around the globe, which is expected to drive the growth of the construction equipment rental market. Moreover, the cranes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America is projected to be the largest market for construction equipment rental during the forecast period
Based on region, the construction equipment rental market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to continue in the same trend during the forecast period due to increase in building & construction activities in the region, coupled with favorable policies which lead to the demand for construction equipment rental. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
