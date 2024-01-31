Ultrasound Market worth $11.6 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 6.3%
Ultrasound Market by Technology (2D, 3D, Doppler, Contrast-Enhanced, HIFU, ESWL), Component (Workstation, Probe), Type (Cart, Handheld, PoC), Application (OB/GYN, CVD, Urology, Ortho), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2024 ) The report "Ultrasound Market by Technology (2D, 3D, Doppler, Contrast-Enhanced, HIFU, ESWL), Component (Workstation, Probe), Type (Cart, Handheld, PoC), Application (OB/GYN, CVD, Urology, Ortho), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2028 from USD 8.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising patient population, various chronic diseases, and technological advancements along with the increasing adoption of ultrasound for diagnostic imaging.
Technology segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028
Based on technology, the global ultrasound imaging market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound. The therapeutic ultrasound segment is anticipated to register the second highest growth rate over the forecast period. The diagnostic ultrasound segment accounted for the highest share of the ultrasound market in 2022.
Portability segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028
Based on the portability, the ultrasound market is segmented into trolly/cart-based ultrasound, compact/handheld ultrasound systems, and POC ultrasound systems. The trolly/cart-based ultrasound segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The compact/handheld ultrasound systems segment accounted for the highest share of the ultrasound market in 2022.
Component segment accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound market, by application in 2022.
Based on component, the global the ultrasound market is segmented into transducers/probes, workstations, other components. Transducer/probes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer cases, the growing geriatric population, and the launch of integrated modalities drive the growth of ultrasound products.
The hospital and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound market, by end user, in 2022
Based on end user, the ultrasound market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centres, diagnostic centres, maternity centres, ambulatory centres, research and academia and other end users. The hospitals, surgical centres, diagnostic centres segment accounts for the largest share of the market in 2022. Factors attributing to the share of this particular are increasing cancer incidences and increasing number of dermatological surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics are driving the growth of this segment.
The Asia Pacific market to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific ultrasound market is estimated to register a significant growth from 2023 to 2028. The increasing patient population, rising geriatric population, rapid economic growth and increasing disposable income are driving the market growth in APAC countries. This region is having a rise in healthcare investment and expenditure, offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.
As of 2022, prominent players in the ultrasound market are GE healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), and Hologic, Inc. (US)
