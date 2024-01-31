Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market 2024 - By Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Report, Forecast
The declining freshwater resource and the government regulations for treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2024 ) The report "Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market by Type (Cellulose Acetate, Thin Film Composite), Application (Residential,Commercial, Industrial), And Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 0.9 billion in 2023.
The major drivers for the wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market Stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates for protecting the environment, rapid decline of freshwater resources. Fouling in RO membranes is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include increasing demand for wastewater treatment due to rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.
Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Key Players
New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the wastewater reverse osmosis market DuPont (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Veolia (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), LG Chem (South Korea), Hydranautics (US), KOCH Separation Solutions (US), Mann + Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions GmbH (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd (Japan) among others.
Toray Industries, Inc
Toray Industries, Inc. is a leading integrated chemical industry group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in various business segments, namely, fibers & textile, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, life science, and other services. The company provides water treatment membranes, water treatment systems, and water purifiers under its environment & engineering segment and provides RO membranes through a separate division called Toray Membrane. This division provides a wide product portfolio, which includes a full range of cross-linked polyamide composite membranes.
In July 2022, Toray Industries, Inc. significantly enhanced its wastewater treatment facility in China, located in Baoding, Hebei Province. This state-of-the-art plant, among the largest in the country, specializes in producing hollow fiber membrane modules. With a daily treatment capacity of 315,000 cubic meters, the advanced facility has enabled the company to deliver cutting-edge technology and superior water treatment membrane products.
“Cellulose acetate segment is projected to be the third fastest CAGR by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”
The global demand for effective water treatment solutions in the face of increasing water scarcity further propels the growth of cellulose acetate-type RO membranes. Their composition from natural cellulose sources aligns with the growing emphasis on environmentally sustainable solutions, appealing to industries and consumers alike. Advancements in manufacturing processes have made cellulose acetate membranes more cost-effective and efficient to produce, enhancing their competitiveness in the market. These membranes showcase excellent compatibility with diverse water sources, including municipal wastewater and seawater desalination, making them versatile and applicable in a range of applications.
“Industrial segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR by application, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”
Industrial processes often generate wastewater laden with diverse contaminants, including heavy metals and chemicals, necessitating advanced treatment methods. RO membranes have gained prominence due to their ability to effectively remove a wide range of pollutants, providing a reliable and efficient solution for producing high-quality treated water. This is particularly crucial in industries where water recycling and reuse have become imperative for both environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The scalability of RO systems allows for customization to meet the specific needs of different industrial applications, making them versatile and adaptable.
“North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for wastewater reverse osmosis membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value.”
North America will be the second-largest region in the wastewater reverse osmosis market in 2022. The shale gas boom has also led to a surge in wastewater from hydraulic fracturing, intensifying the demand for effective treatment methods, with RO being a preferred choice for its capability to handle complex industrial effluents. The growing awareness of water reuse and the circular economy further fuels the adoption of RO in North America, as industries recognize the economic and environmental benefits of treating and recycling wastewater for various industrial processes.
