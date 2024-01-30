Social Emotional Learning Companies, Share, Growth | Industry Development And Forecast 2023-2028
SEL is essential to education and human development. It involves equipping youth and adults with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to understand and manage their emotions, build healthy identities
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2024 ) Social Emotional Learning Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. SEL has been rising among educators internationally to assist children and adults in their personal and professional lives to overcome anxiety, despair, and aloofness. Educational stakeholders proactively include SEL in their curricula to deal with student’s emotions, stress, anxiety, and hostile conduct.
Social Emotional Learning Companies:
Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), Rethink ED (US)
Social and Emotional Learning Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing focus on overall development of students.
Growing implementation of distance education solutions
Need for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions
Restraints:
Absence of appropriate infrastructure in emerging economies.
Lack of education budget in emerging countries
Opportunities:
Demand for new learning models with advancements in technologies.
Emergence of AI, AR, and VR learning trends in K-12 sector
Despite the outdated idea, SEL is becoming more popular among educators, parents, and the healthcare industry. SEL is essential to education and human development. It involves equipping youth and adults with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to understand and manage their emotions, build healthy identities, foster empathy, establish positive relationships, make responsible decisions, and achieve personal and collective goals.
Based on offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Building relationships with peers, instructors, and others is more accessible for pupils through social-emotional learning. Through SEL, children and adults learn how to control their emotions in challenging circumstances. Students acquire these skills through SEL, which helps them maintain their social connections and demonstrate empathy for others. Certain service providers assist learners in individual professional development for career path planning and professional development. These service providers implement solutions tailored to business processes, such as network services. Services refer to the support offered by SEL providers to assist educational stakeholders in efficiently using SEL solutions.
North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
The demand for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions, expanding government support and awareness programs. The early deployment of cloud and mobile technology in North America has also been a significant factor in accepting SEL solutions to increase worker effectiveness and productivity. The most prominent market vendors, including Committee forCommittee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education, are present, and their presence is a significant growth driver for the North American SEL industries.
