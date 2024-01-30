Global Chickpea Flour Market is projected to reach the value of USD 2.60 Billion by 2030
Chickpea Flour Market Research Report - Segmentation By Application( Dairy Products, Animal Feeds, and Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Online Stores, and Others), and Region - Size, Share, Growth Analysis | Forecast (2024 – 2030)
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Chickpea Flour Market was valued at USD 2.07 Billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.60 Million by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%.
A pivotal long-term driver steering the global chickpea flour market's growth trajectory is the heightened consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with its consumption. Chickpea flour, celebrated for its gluten-free nature and nutrient richness, has emerged as a preferred choice among health-conscious individuals. This sustained focus on health and well-being has been instrumental in fostering consistent market growth over the years, creating a robust foundation for the chickpea flour industry.
Despite the enduring long-term driver, the chickpea flour market encountered challenges during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions in the supply chain and distribution networks temporarily impacted the availability of chickpea flour products. However, the industry showcased resilience by adapting to the evolving circumstances. Focusing on online sales and capitalizing on the surge in home cooking trends, the market managed to mitigate the short-term setbacks induced by the pandemic. The unwavering commitment to health consciousness persisted, underscoring the industry's ability to overcome challenges and maintain its growth trajectory.
In the short term, a notable market driver has risen to prominence in the chickpea flour industry— the escalating demand for gluten-free alternatives in the food and baking sector. As more individuals opt for gluten-free diets driven by health concerns and dietary preferences, chickpea flour has positioned itself as a versatile substitute. This surge in demand for gluten-free alternatives has injected momentum into the chickpea flour market, prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings and strengthen their presence in response to evolving consumer preferences.
Amidst the pandemic-induced challenges, an exciting opportunity has emerged for the chickpea flour market — the trend of home cooking and DIY food preparations. This trend offers chickpea flour producers a unique avenue to directly engage with consumers. By providing accessible recipes and cooking ideas featuring chickpea flour, companies can tap into the burgeoning market of home chefs and culinary enthusiasts. This strategic approach not only addresses the current scenario but also establishes a lasting connection with consumers appreciative of the versatility and nutritional advantages offered by chickpea flour.
A discernible trend shaping the chickpea flour market is the diversification of product offerings. Beyond traditional chickpea flour, manufacturers are innovating by introducing a range of chickpea-based products, including snacks, pasta, and desserts. This diversification caters to consumers seeking convenient and flavorful options that incorporate the nutritional benefits of chickpea flour. The trend underscores the adaptability of chickpea flour across various culinary applications, signaling the potential for continued market expansion and capturing diverse consumer preferences.
Market Segmentation:
By Application: Dairy products, Animal feeds, Food preparation (=confectionery and bakery), Cosmetics, others.
Within the vast spectrum of diverse applications, the food industry stands out prominently as the largest segment, showcasing the extraordinary versatility of chickpea flour. Its pervasive adoption across a myriad of culinary creations, ranging from traditional dishes to modern innovations, underscores its profound significance as a staple ingredient in various cuisines globally. The ubiquitous presence of chickpea flour in the food industry not only highlights its adaptability but also emphasizes its integral role in meeting the evolving preferences of consumers who actively seek nutritious and gluten-free alternatives. This widespread reliance on chickpea flour has transformed it into a culinary cornerstone, contributing to the richness and diversity of global gastronomy.
While the overarching food industry rightfully claims the title of the largest segment, it is the meals industry sub-segment that takes center stage as the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This accelerated growth serves as a compelling testament to the surging awareness surrounding the myriad health benefits encapsulated in chickpea flour. Positioned as a key component in a diverse array of culinary delights, chickpea flour emerges as the preferred choice for consumers actively seeking not just flavor but also nutritional value and gluten-free options. The dynamic surge in the meals industry, nestled within the broader food category, underscores the transformative impact of chickpea flour on contemporary dietary choices.
As it continues to gain momentum, chickpea flour is poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of healthy, flavorful, and globally inspired meal options.
By Distribution Channels: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Online store, Specialty store, Others
Within the distribution landscape, the offline platform section claims the title of the largest segment, encompassing physical retail spaces like supermarkets and hypermarkets. In these brick-and-mortar establishments, consumers have the opportunity to engage in the tactile and visual experience of purchasing chickpea flour. The familiarity of traditional shopping venues makes supermarkets and hypermarkets the go-to choice for those who prefer a hands-on approach to their chickpea flour selection. This offline segment caters to consumers seeking the immediacy and assurance of physically examining and choosing products in a tangible shopping environment.
In stark contrast, the online phase of distribution emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the chickpea flour market. The advent of the digital age has significantly transformed consumer behavior, making online shopping increasingly convenient and accessible. This paradigm shift extends seamlessly to the realm of chickpea flour consumption. The online segment provides consumers with the flexibility of exploring a diverse range of chickpea flour products, comparing prices, and making well-informed decisions—all from the comfort and convenience of their homes. The rapid growth of online distribution reflects the evolving preferences of modern consumers who embrace the digital landscape for its efficiency and the ability to enhance their overall shopping experience.
Regional Analysis:
Among the diverse regional landscapes, Asia-Pacific stands out prominently as the largest segment in the chickpea flour market. This prominence is a testament to the region's substantial consumption and production of chickpea flour, with countries like India and China playing pivotal roles in driving demand. The culinary traditions deeply rooted in Asia-Pacific nations actively incorporate chickpea flour, making it an indispensable ingredient in a myriad of dishes. The flourishing consumption of chickpea flour in this region underscores its cultural significance and widespread acceptance as a dietary staple.
Intriguingly, the Asia-Pacific region not only claims the largest segment but also takes the lead as the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This dynamic growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of chickpea flour as a dietary essential in the regional gastronomic landscape. The nutritional value and versatile nature of chickpea flour contribute to its prominence in diverse culinary traditions across Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the rising health-consciousness among consumers in the region amplifies the market's expansion, as more individuals recognize the inherent health benefits and nutritional richness offered by chickpea flour. The confluence of cultural affinity and a growing emphasis on well-being positions Asia-Pacific at the forefront of the chickpea flour market's evolution.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Diversification of Product Portfolio: To capture a larger share of the market, companies are diversifying their product portfolios. This trend involves not only producing chickpea flour but also developing a wide range of chickpea-based products, such as snacks, pasta, and even desserts. By offering innovative and convenient alternatives, companies can cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers who seek versatile chickpea-based options.
• Online Marketing and E-commerce Expansion: With the growing importance of digital platforms and e-commerce, companies are increasingly focusing on online marketing and expanding their presence in online stores. Recent developments in this trend include the establishment of dedicated e-commerce websites, partnerships with online retailers, and the use of social media marketing to reach a broader consumer base. This approach aligns with the changing shopping behaviors of consumers who prefer the convenience of online shopping.
• Sustainability Initiatives and Labeling: Sustainability has become a significant trend in the chickpea flour market. Companies are implementing eco-friendly practices in their production processes and sourcing of chickpeas. Additionally, they are prominently labeling their products with sustainability certifications, highlighting their commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly practices. This strategy not only resonates with eco-conscious consumers but also serves as a competitive advantage in a market where ethical and sustainable choices are gaining prominence.
About Us:
“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success.”
