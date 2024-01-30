Bookbinding Materials Market Analysis, Size, Current Scenario and Future Prospects
The driving factors for bookbinding materials include the growing publishing industry, expanding education sectors, and Increasing demand for printed materials.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2024 ) The Report "Bookbinding Materials Market by Binding Type (Adhesive Bonded, Mechanically Bonded), Material Type (Paper Cover Materials, Leather, Adhesives, Cloth/Fabric/Spine Reinforcing Materials, Cover Boards), Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach a market size of USD 9.5 billion by 2028 from USD 8.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.3%. Asia pacific is the one of the largest markets for bookbinding materials. The demand for bookbinding materials is increasing in the Education Books, Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Diploma Covers and Yearbooks, Journals , and Others. The demand from developing nations, such as China, India, Mexico, Germany, Malaysia, and Brazil are expected to drive the global bookbinding materials market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bookbinding Materials Market”
157 - Market Data Tables
61 - Figures
222 - Pages
Bookbinding Materials Market Key Players
Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Arkema (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), and UPM Global (Finland) are the key players in the global bookbinding materials market.
Henkel AG: Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global manufacturer and distributor of a diverse range of consumer and industrial goods. Their product line includes adhesives, sealants, coatings, care products, and various cleaning agents. Henkel markets these products under well-known brand names such as Persil, Purex, Pril, Dial, and Schwarzkopf, among others. The company caters to multiple industries, serving manufacturers in the fields of books and magazines, computers, furniture, textiles, and packaging. Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, Henkel operates on a global scale, conducting business operations worldwide.
Education books by application segment is expected to account second largest share of the bookbinding materials market during the forecasted period.
Education books application accounts second largest share of booking materials market in terms of value in 2023. the rapid expansion of the education sector globally, coupled with the increasing emphasis on quality educational materials, has led to a significant surge in the demand for textbooks, workbooks, and reference materials. As educational institutions continue to prioritize the provision of high-quality learning resources, there is a growing need for durable and visually appealing bookbinding materials that can withstand the rigorous use often associated with educational settings. Additionally, the adoption of innovative teaching methodologies and the integration of multimedia elements into educational materials have further intensified the demand for specialized and technologically advanced bookbinding solutions, driving the value of the education book segment in the bookbinding materials market.
Paper cover Materials, by materials type segment hold the largest growing segment in overall bookbinding materials market during forecast period.
Paper cover materials by materials type accounts largest share of booking materials market in terms of value in 2023. The increased emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness has resulted in a growing preference for paper-based materials over synthetic alternatives, driving the demand for paper cover materials. Advancements in paper manufacturing technologies have led to the production of high-quality and visually appealing paper covers that rival the aesthetics of traditional materials while being more environmentally sustainable. Furthermore, the versatility of paper cover materials allows for various customization options, including different textures, finishes, and printing techniques, catering to diverse consumer preferences and design requirements.
The cost-effectiveness of paper cover materials compared to other options further contributes to its dominance in the market, appealing to publishers and manufacturers seeking efficient and economical production solutions.
Asia Pacific region likely to be the fastest growing bookbinding materials market during the forecast period.
The region's robust economic growth, coupled with increasing literacy rates and educational development, has fueled the demand for high-quality books, educational materials, and printed publications. This has consequently led to a substantial increase in the consumption of bookbinding materials to support the growing publishing and educational sectors. The adoption of advanced technologies and the increasing investments in research and development have fostered innovation and product development in the bookbinding materials industry, meeting the evolving needs and preferences of the dynamic Asia-Pacific market.
Table of Contents for Bookbinding Materials Market:
Introduction of the Bookbinding Materials Market
Overview of the Market
Scope of Report
Assumptions
Executive Summary
Research Methodology of Market Reports
Data Mining
Validation
Primary Interviews
List of Data Sources
Bookbinding Materials Market Outlook
Overview
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porters Five Force Model
Value Chain Analysis
Bookbinding Materials Market, By Binding Type
Bookbinding Materials Market, By Binding Material
Bookbinding Materials Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Bookbinding Materials Market Competitive Landscape
Overview
Company Market Ranking
Key Development Strategies
Company Profiles
Appendix
