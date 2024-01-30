loT Medical Devices Market worth $166.5 billion by 2028
IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Wearable (Vital Sign (BP, Glucose, ECG, Oximeter), Respiratory, Fetal), Implant (Neuro, Cardiac-Defib, Pacemakers) Pumps), Connectivity (Bluetooth, WiFi), End User (Hospital, Nursing Home) & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2024 ) The report "loT Medical Devices Market by Product (Wearable (Vital Sign (BP, Glucose, ECG, Oximeter), Respiratory, Fetal), Implant (Neuro, Cardiac-Defib, Pacemakers) Pumps), Connectivity (Bluetooth, WiFi), End User (Hospital, Nursing Home) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 166.5 billion by 2028 from USD 41.5 billion in 2023, at a high CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.
The market for IoT medical devices is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions, the rising adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, and advancements in sensor technology, connectivity, and data analytics. However, interoperability & transparency issues, the high setup and operational costs, and data privacy concerns in IoT medical devices market are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
Wearable medical devices segment was the fastest growing segment of the IoT medical devices market, By type.
Based on the type, the IoT medical devices market has been segmented into wearable medical devices, implantable medical devices, stationary medical devices, and others (medication management devices, thermometers, infusion pumps, coagulation monitors, digital skin sensors, pedometers, and body composition monitors). In 2022, the wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of wearable IoT medical devices is attributed to the growing use of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring technologies. The increasing preference for preventive care and engagement in self-health management are expected to boost the demand for wearable IoT medical devices.
The vital signs monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market by product.
Based on product, the IoT medical devices market has been segmented into imaging systems, vital signs monitoring devices, implantable cardiac devices, patient monitors, respiratory devices, infusion pumps, neurological devices, hearing devices, anesthesia machines, fetal monitoring devices, ventilators, and others (such as medication management devices, activity trackers, fall management devices, weighing scales, body composition, tags, probes, and thermometers). In 2022, the vital signs monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the operational and maintenance advantages that connected imaging systems offer, the growing investments by top imaging device companies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases & the need for improved patient outcomes.
North America dominated the IoT medical devices market in 2022.
The global market has been segmented based on region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2022. The large share of the North American IoT medical devices market can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, increasing healthcare costs, increasing demand for better healthcare services, government initiatives to promote digital health, the robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks, and rising awareness about self-health management.
The key players functioning in the IoT medical devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nonin (US), AMD Global Telemedicine (US), iHealth Labs Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), i-SENS, Inc. (Korea), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), ResMed (US), Masimo (US), Infinium Medical (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), and Hamilton Medical (Switzerland).
