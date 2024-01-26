Cleanroom Technologies Market worth $11.4 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 6.8%
Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (Equipment - Fan Filter, HVAC, Vacuum Systems; Consumable - Safety, Disinfectants), Type (Standard Modular (Hardwall, Softwall), Mobile), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MedTech, Hospitals) & Region - Global Forecast to
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2024 ) The report "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (Equipment - Fan Filter, HVAC, Vacuum Systems; Consumable - Safety, Disinfectants), Type (Standard Modular (Hardwall, Softwall), Mobile), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MedTech, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The cleanroom technologies market is mainly driven by factors such as the stringent government regulations for effective infection control, growing demand for medical devices, advancements in cleanroom technology, and rising demand for parenteral & injectable pharmaceutical formulations growth of the biological sector, rising demand for parenteral, growing demand for medical devices, and increasing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the high operational costs associated with cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
The consumables segment has accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on Product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into equipment, controls, and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market. Consumables segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high and growing number of biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing drives the growth of the consumables segment in the cleanroom technologies market.
The modular cleanrooms segment has accounted for the largest share of the global cleanroom technologies market
Based on type, the cleanroom technologies market has been segmented into standard cleanrooms, modular cleanrooms and mobile cleanrooms. The standard cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2022. The high demand for cleanrooms that are more design-flexible than standard cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure has incaresed the adoption of modular cleanrooms among end users.
Pharmaceutical industry segment was the largest end user segment of the cleanroom technologies market.
Based on end user, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into medical device manufacturers, hospitals, pharmaceutical industry, the biotechnology industry, and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical industry was the largest end user segment of the cleanroom technologies market. The manufacture of various pharmaceutical formulations across the globe and high adoption of cleanrooms during the development of pharamceuticals fuel the adoption of cleanroom technologies among this end user segment.
North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market
North America, followed by Europe, held the largest market share in 2022. North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market. This is due to the stringent regulatory standards for product approvals in the US and Canada. Also, a large number of major global players are based in the US, because of which the country is a center for innovation in the cleanroom technologies market.
Key players in the cleanroom technologies market
Some of the prominent players operating in the cleanroom technologiesmarket include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Angstrom Technology (US), Octanorm-Vertriebs-GMBH (Germany), Camfil (Sweden), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Bouygues Group (France), Clean Air Technology, Inc.(US), Weiss Technik (Germany), Atlas Environments, Ltd. (UK) Exyte AG (Germany), Terra Universal, Inc. (US).
