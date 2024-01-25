Digital EMR/Practice Management Market is projected to reach the value of $22.13 billion by 2030
igital EMR/Practice Management Market Research Report – Segmented by PRODUCT TYPE (Integrated, Standalone); By COMPONENT (Software, Services); BY DELIVERY MODE (Web-based, ,Cloud-based, On-premise), BY END-USER (Physician Back Office, Pharmacies, Diagnost
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Digital EMR/Practice Management Market was valued at $12.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach a market size of $22.13 billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Get Free Sample Report @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/digital-emr-management-market/request-sample
The Global Digital EMR/Practice Management Market is on a steady rise, with long-term growth influenced significantly by technological advancements and an increased focus on healthcare digitization.
In the long term, the market's upward trajectory is largely driven by the growing demand for streamlined healthcare operations. The impact of COVID-19 has been instrumental in highlighting the necessity of digital EMR and practice management systems. The pandemic emphasized the importance of remote consultations, virtual care, and secure data management, further propelling the market's growth.
Amidst these changes, short-term drivers are also shaping the market landscape. One notable short-term driver is the implementation of interoperability standards. The push for interoperability aims to enhance the seamless exchange of patient information across different healthcare systems, ensuring comprehensive and accessible patient records. This driver has the potential to significantly impact the market in the near future.
Moreover, an opportunity lies in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into EMR systems. The utilization of AI in analyzing vast amounts of healthcare data can lead to more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and predictive analytics, thereby revolutionizing patient care.
A prominent trend observed in the industry is the shift towards cloud-based EMR solutions. The adoption of cloud technology offers scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling healthcare providers to efficiently manage patient data while ensuring flexibility in operations. This trend is expected to continue as more providers recognize the benefits of cloud-based solutions.
Read More @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/digital-emr-management-market
Segmentation Analysis:
The Global Digital EMR/Practice Management Market segmentation includes:
By Product Type:
• Integrated
• Standalone
Integrated solutions are witnessing significant growth as the largest growing segment due to their ability to offer comprehensive and seamless healthcare management. The demand for integrated systems stems from their capacity to combine various functionalities like EMR, practice management, billing, and patient engagement into a unified platform. This integration streamlines workflows, reduces operational complexities, and enhances interoperability among different healthcare modules. Moreover, integrated solutions cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers, offering a holistic approach that aligns with the trend towards value-based care. This trend is further accelerated by recent developments in interoperability standards and collaborative efforts among technology providers, paving the way for integrated solutions to dominate the market.
Conversely, Standalone solutions are experiencing rapid growth as the fastest-growth owing to their specialized functionalities and targeted applications. These solutions focus on specific aspects of healthcare management, such as standalone EMR systems or dedicated practice management software. The fastest-growing nature of standalone solutions is propelled by their agility and customization capabilities. Healthcare providers often opt for standalone solutions to address specific pain points or unique requirements within their practices. Recent developments showcase the increasing demand for specialized tools that cater to niche segments or specific healthcare specialties. Additionally, the flexibility and ease of implementation of standalone solutions contribute to their rapid growth, especially in sectors where customization and specialized features are paramount. As healthcare practices diversify and seek tailored solutions, the market for standalone offerings continues to expand at a swift pace.
By Component:
• Software
• Services
Software solutions are experiencing robust growth as the largest growing segment due to their pivotal role in digitizing healthcare operations and managing electronic medical records (EMRs). The largest growth in this segment is propelled by the increasing demand for advanced software applications that cater to various aspects of healthcare management. Recent developments showcase a surge in the adoption of EMR software, practice management systems, and integrated healthcare platforms. The growth trajectory of software solutions is further bolstered by technological advancements, including AI integration, cloud-based applications, and user-friendly interfaces. These advancements enhance functionalities, improve data accessibility, and streamline workflows, thus driving the substantial growth observed in the software segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
On the other hand, Services are witnessing rapid growth as the fastest-growing segment owing to their integral role in supporting the implementation, customization, and maintenance of digital EMR/practice management solutions. The fastest-growing nature of services is attributed to the increasing demand for consulting, training, implementation, and support services. Recent developments highlight the surge in demand for service providers offering implementation support, data migration, training sessions, and ongoing technical assistance. Healthcare organizations seek expertise and guidance in optimizing their software investments, ensuring seamless integration, and maximizing operational efficiency. Additionally, as the market witnesses continuous technological advancements and evolving regulations, the demand for specialized services, including cybersecurity, compliance, and optimization, is escalating. This trend contributes significantly to the rapid growth observed in the services segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
By Delivery Mode:
• Web-based
• Cloud-based
• On-premise
Web-based solutions are witnessing substantial growth as the largest growing segment due to their accessibility and ease of use across various devices with internet connectivity. The largest growth in this segment is driven by the increasing demand for web-based EMR/practice management solutions that offer flexibility in accessing patient data and managing healthcare operations from different locations. Recent developments highlight the surge in adoption of web-based platforms that provide healthcare professionals with the convenience of accessing records and managing workflows through standard web browsers. The scalability and compatibility of web-based solutions across multiple devices contribute significantly to their dominance in the market, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare providers in today's digital landscape.
Conversely, Cloud-based solutions are experiencing rapid growth as the fastest-growing segment owing to their scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness. The fastest-growing nature of cloud-based solutions is fueled by recent developments showcasing the migration of healthcare organizations towards cloud infrastructure for managing EMRs and practice management. The increased adoption is attributed to the advantages of cloud technology, including enhanced data security measures, scalability to accommodate varying workloads, and reduced infrastructure costs. Furthermore, recent advancements in cloud-based EMR/practice management solutions have addressed concerns regarding data privacy and compliance, thus accelerating the adoption rate. The flexibility, accessibility, and ability to offer seamless updates without disrupting operations contribute significantly to the rapid growth observed in the cloud-based segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
By End-User:
• Physician Back Office
• Pharmacies
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Other Settings
Physician Back Office solutions are experiencing the largest growth due to their integral role in streamlining administrative tasks and optimizing workflows in medical practices. The largest growth in this segment is driven by the increasing demand for efficient back-office solutions that automate processes related to scheduling, billing, documentation, and inventory management. Recent developments highlight the surge in adoption of physician back-office solutions that cater to the specific needs of healthcare providers, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and improve overall practice management. The emphasis on optimizing workflows and reducing administrative complexities contributes significantly to the dominance of physician back-office solutions in the market.
Conversely, Diagnostic Laboratories are witnessing the fastest growth owing to the escalating demand for advanced diagnostic technologies and the need for comprehensive laboratory information management. The fastest-growing nature of this segment is propelled by recent developments showcasing the expansion and modernization of diagnostic laboratories, integrating digital EMR/practice management solutions to streamline processes. The increasing adoption of sophisticated diagnostic equipment and the implementation of integrated systems to manage laboratory data, test results, and patient information are contributing factors. Moreover, advancements in molecular diagnostics, genetics, and personalized medicine are driving the growth of diagnostic laboratories, further fueling the demand for efficient and scalable digital solutions. The focus on precision medicine and the integration of technology in laboratory processes significantly accelerates the growth observed in the diagnostic laboratories segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
Customize This Report According to Your Needs - https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/digital-emr-management-market/customization
By Region:
North America stands as the largest growing region in the digital EMR/practice management market due to its early adoption of advanced healthcare technologies and robust infrastructure supporting digitalization. The largest growth in this region is propelled by the widespread implementation of digital solutions across healthcare facilities, driven by favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and a strong focus on healthcare modernization. Recent developments showcase the increasing integration of digital EMR/practice management systems in North American healthcare institutions, with an emphasis on interoperability, data analytics, and patient-centric care models. The presence of established market players and significant investments in healthcare IT infrastructure contribute significantly to North America's dominant position in the market. In North America, the United States stands out as a frontrunner in the digital EMR/practice management market.
In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the digital EMR/practice management market due to burgeoning economies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. The fastest-growing nature of this region is propelled by recent developments highlighting extensive digitalization efforts, adoption of telehealth solutions, and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility. The expanding population, rising chronic diseases, and growing awareness of healthcare technology benefits are driving the adoption of digital EMR/practice management systems across Asia Pacific. Moreover, collaborations between technology providers and healthcare institutions to address regional healthcare challenges further accelerate the adoption rate, positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market in the digital EMR/practice management segment. In Asia Pacific, China and India lead the charge, showcasing rapid growth driven by expansive healthcare reforms, burgeoning populations, and increasing digitization efforts across healthcare facilities.
Europe showcases steady growth in the digital EMR/practice management market owing to established healthcare systems, government support for digital health initiatives, and a strong focus on data privacy and security. Recent developments in Europe highlight the integration of advanced technologies into healthcare settings, promoting interoperability and data exchange across healthcare facilities. The region's emphasis on patient-centric care, along with advancements in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, contributes to the continuous growth of the digital EMR/practice management market in Europe. Within Europe, countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France take the lead, boasting well-established healthcare systems, government initiatives supporting digital health, and substantial investments in healthcare technology.
Latin America is experiencing moderate growth in the digital EMR/practice management market, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of the benefits of digital solutions, and government efforts to modernize healthcare delivery. Recent developments in the region showcase the adoption of digital EMR/practice management systems to improve healthcare access, especially in remote areas. The focus on enhancing healthcare efficiency and the integration of digital technologies contribute to the gradual growth observed in Latin America. In Latin America, Brazil emerges as a key player, with a growing focus on healthcare modernization, adoption of digital solutions, and initiatives to improve healthcare access.
The Middle East & Africa region demonstrates a growing interest in digital EMR/practice management solutions, primarily driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility. Recent developments in this region highlight the implementation of digital solutions to address healthcare challenges, improve patient outcomes, and streamline healthcare delivery. However, the growth rate in the Middle East & Africa remains moderate due to varying levels of healthcare infrastructure development across different countries within the region. In the Middle East & Africa, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa demonstrate notable progress in the digital EMR/practice management space, leveraging technological advancements, increasing healthcare investments, and initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure to drive growth in the region.
Latest Industry Developments:
• One prevailing trend in the market involves companies forming strategic partnerships and collaborations. These alliances aim to combine expertise and resources to offer comprehensive solutions. Recent developments showcase companies joining forces to integrate complementary technologies, improve interoperability, and expand service offerings. These collaborations not only enhance the value proposition for customers but also strengthen the market presence of the involved entities.
• Another significant strategy observed among companies is an increased emphasis on enhancing user experience. Recent developments highlight a shift towards user-centric design and intuitive interfaces in digital EMR/practice management solutions. Companies are investing in research and development to create user-friendly platforms that facilitate seamless navigation, efficient workflows, and improved overall user satisfaction. This trend aligns with the growing demand for intuitive systems that enhance healthcare professionals' productivity and patient care.
• Companies are actively incorporating innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain into their solutions. Recent developments demonstrate a growing adoption of AI-powered analytics for data interpretation, predictive insights, and personalized patient care. Moreover, leveraging blockchain technology for secure data exchange and storage is becoming a prevalent strategy. These technological integrations not only differentiate companies in the market but also address evolving industry demands for advanced functionalities and data security.
About Us:
“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success.”
Get Free Sample Report @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/digital-emr-management-market/request-sample
The Global Digital EMR/Practice Management Market is on a steady rise, with long-term growth influenced significantly by technological advancements and an increased focus on healthcare digitization.
In the long term, the market's upward trajectory is largely driven by the growing demand for streamlined healthcare operations. The impact of COVID-19 has been instrumental in highlighting the necessity of digital EMR and practice management systems. The pandemic emphasized the importance of remote consultations, virtual care, and secure data management, further propelling the market's growth.
Amidst these changes, short-term drivers are also shaping the market landscape. One notable short-term driver is the implementation of interoperability standards. The push for interoperability aims to enhance the seamless exchange of patient information across different healthcare systems, ensuring comprehensive and accessible patient records. This driver has the potential to significantly impact the market in the near future.
Moreover, an opportunity lies in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into EMR systems. The utilization of AI in analyzing vast amounts of healthcare data can lead to more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and predictive analytics, thereby revolutionizing patient care.
A prominent trend observed in the industry is the shift towards cloud-based EMR solutions. The adoption of cloud technology offers scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling healthcare providers to efficiently manage patient data while ensuring flexibility in operations. This trend is expected to continue as more providers recognize the benefits of cloud-based solutions.
Read More @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/digital-emr-management-market
Segmentation Analysis:
The Global Digital EMR/Practice Management Market segmentation includes:
By Product Type:
• Integrated
• Standalone
Integrated solutions are witnessing significant growth as the largest growing segment due to their ability to offer comprehensive and seamless healthcare management. The demand for integrated systems stems from their capacity to combine various functionalities like EMR, practice management, billing, and patient engagement into a unified platform. This integration streamlines workflows, reduces operational complexities, and enhances interoperability among different healthcare modules. Moreover, integrated solutions cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers, offering a holistic approach that aligns with the trend towards value-based care. This trend is further accelerated by recent developments in interoperability standards and collaborative efforts among technology providers, paving the way for integrated solutions to dominate the market.
Conversely, Standalone solutions are experiencing rapid growth as the fastest-growth owing to their specialized functionalities and targeted applications. These solutions focus on specific aspects of healthcare management, such as standalone EMR systems or dedicated practice management software. The fastest-growing nature of standalone solutions is propelled by their agility and customization capabilities. Healthcare providers often opt for standalone solutions to address specific pain points or unique requirements within their practices. Recent developments showcase the increasing demand for specialized tools that cater to niche segments or specific healthcare specialties. Additionally, the flexibility and ease of implementation of standalone solutions contribute to their rapid growth, especially in sectors where customization and specialized features are paramount. As healthcare practices diversify and seek tailored solutions, the market for standalone offerings continues to expand at a swift pace.
By Component:
• Software
• Services
Software solutions are experiencing robust growth as the largest growing segment due to their pivotal role in digitizing healthcare operations and managing electronic medical records (EMRs). The largest growth in this segment is propelled by the increasing demand for advanced software applications that cater to various aspects of healthcare management. Recent developments showcase a surge in the adoption of EMR software, practice management systems, and integrated healthcare platforms. The growth trajectory of software solutions is further bolstered by technological advancements, including AI integration, cloud-based applications, and user-friendly interfaces. These advancements enhance functionalities, improve data accessibility, and streamline workflows, thus driving the substantial growth observed in the software segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
On the other hand, Services are witnessing rapid growth as the fastest-growing segment owing to their integral role in supporting the implementation, customization, and maintenance of digital EMR/practice management solutions. The fastest-growing nature of services is attributed to the increasing demand for consulting, training, implementation, and support services. Recent developments highlight the surge in demand for service providers offering implementation support, data migration, training sessions, and ongoing technical assistance. Healthcare organizations seek expertise and guidance in optimizing their software investments, ensuring seamless integration, and maximizing operational efficiency. Additionally, as the market witnesses continuous technological advancements and evolving regulations, the demand for specialized services, including cybersecurity, compliance, and optimization, is escalating. This trend contributes significantly to the rapid growth observed in the services segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
By Delivery Mode:
• Web-based
• Cloud-based
• On-premise
Web-based solutions are witnessing substantial growth as the largest growing segment due to their accessibility and ease of use across various devices with internet connectivity. The largest growth in this segment is driven by the increasing demand for web-based EMR/practice management solutions that offer flexibility in accessing patient data and managing healthcare operations from different locations. Recent developments highlight the surge in adoption of web-based platforms that provide healthcare professionals with the convenience of accessing records and managing workflows through standard web browsers. The scalability and compatibility of web-based solutions across multiple devices contribute significantly to their dominance in the market, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare providers in today's digital landscape.
Conversely, Cloud-based solutions are experiencing rapid growth as the fastest-growing segment owing to their scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness. The fastest-growing nature of cloud-based solutions is fueled by recent developments showcasing the migration of healthcare organizations towards cloud infrastructure for managing EMRs and practice management. The increased adoption is attributed to the advantages of cloud technology, including enhanced data security measures, scalability to accommodate varying workloads, and reduced infrastructure costs. Furthermore, recent advancements in cloud-based EMR/practice management solutions have addressed concerns regarding data privacy and compliance, thus accelerating the adoption rate. The flexibility, accessibility, and ability to offer seamless updates without disrupting operations contribute significantly to the rapid growth observed in the cloud-based segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
By End-User:
• Physician Back Office
• Pharmacies
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Other Settings
Physician Back Office solutions are experiencing the largest growth due to their integral role in streamlining administrative tasks and optimizing workflows in medical practices. The largest growth in this segment is driven by the increasing demand for efficient back-office solutions that automate processes related to scheduling, billing, documentation, and inventory management. Recent developments highlight the surge in adoption of physician back-office solutions that cater to the specific needs of healthcare providers, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and improve overall practice management. The emphasis on optimizing workflows and reducing administrative complexities contributes significantly to the dominance of physician back-office solutions in the market.
Conversely, Diagnostic Laboratories are witnessing the fastest growth owing to the escalating demand for advanced diagnostic technologies and the need for comprehensive laboratory information management. The fastest-growing nature of this segment is propelled by recent developments showcasing the expansion and modernization of diagnostic laboratories, integrating digital EMR/practice management solutions to streamline processes. The increasing adoption of sophisticated diagnostic equipment and the implementation of integrated systems to manage laboratory data, test results, and patient information are contributing factors. Moreover, advancements in molecular diagnostics, genetics, and personalized medicine are driving the growth of diagnostic laboratories, further fueling the demand for efficient and scalable digital solutions. The focus on precision medicine and the integration of technology in laboratory processes significantly accelerates the growth observed in the diagnostic laboratories segment of the digital EMR/practice management market.
Customize This Report According to Your Needs - https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/digital-emr-management-market/customization
By Region:
North America stands as the largest growing region in the digital EMR/practice management market due to its early adoption of advanced healthcare technologies and robust infrastructure supporting digitalization. The largest growth in this region is propelled by the widespread implementation of digital solutions across healthcare facilities, driven by favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and a strong focus on healthcare modernization. Recent developments showcase the increasing integration of digital EMR/practice management systems in North American healthcare institutions, with an emphasis on interoperability, data analytics, and patient-centric care models. The presence of established market players and significant investments in healthcare IT infrastructure contribute significantly to North America's dominant position in the market. In North America, the United States stands out as a frontrunner in the digital EMR/practice management market.
In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the digital EMR/practice management market due to burgeoning economies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. The fastest-growing nature of this region is propelled by recent developments highlighting extensive digitalization efforts, adoption of telehealth solutions, and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility. The expanding population, rising chronic diseases, and growing awareness of healthcare technology benefits are driving the adoption of digital EMR/practice management systems across Asia Pacific. Moreover, collaborations between technology providers and healthcare institutions to address regional healthcare challenges further accelerate the adoption rate, positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market in the digital EMR/practice management segment. In Asia Pacific, China and India lead the charge, showcasing rapid growth driven by expansive healthcare reforms, burgeoning populations, and increasing digitization efforts across healthcare facilities.
Europe showcases steady growth in the digital EMR/practice management market owing to established healthcare systems, government support for digital health initiatives, and a strong focus on data privacy and security. Recent developments in Europe highlight the integration of advanced technologies into healthcare settings, promoting interoperability and data exchange across healthcare facilities. The region's emphasis on patient-centric care, along with advancements in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, contributes to the continuous growth of the digital EMR/practice management market in Europe. Within Europe, countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France take the lead, boasting well-established healthcare systems, government initiatives supporting digital health, and substantial investments in healthcare technology.
Latin America is experiencing moderate growth in the digital EMR/practice management market, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of the benefits of digital solutions, and government efforts to modernize healthcare delivery. Recent developments in the region showcase the adoption of digital EMR/practice management systems to improve healthcare access, especially in remote areas. The focus on enhancing healthcare efficiency and the integration of digital technologies contribute to the gradual growth observed in Latin America. In Latin America, Brazil emerges as a key player, with a growing focus on healthcare modernization, adoption of digital solutions, and initiatives to improve healthcare access.
The Middle East & Africa region demonstrates a growing interest in digital EMR/practice management solutions, primarily driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility. Recent developments in this region highlight the implementation of digital solutions to address healthcare challenges, improve patient outcomes, and streamline healthcare delivery. However, the growth rate in the Middle East & Africa remains moderate due to varying levels of healthcare infrastructure development across different countries within the region. In the Middle East & Africa, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa demonstrate notable progress in the digital EMR/practice management space, leveraging technological advancements, increasing healthcare investments, and initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure to drive growth in the region.
Latest Industry Developments:
• One prevailing trend in the market involves companies forming strategic partnerships and collaborations. These alliances aim to combine expertise and resources to offer comprehensive solutions. Recent developments showcase companies joining forces to integrate complementary technologies, improve interoperability, and expand service offerings. These collaborations not only enhance the value proposition for customers but also strengthen the market presence of the involved entities.
• Another significant strategy observed among companies is an increased emphasis on enhancing user experience. Recent developments highlight a shift towards user-centric design and intuitive interfaces in digital EMR/practice management solutions. Companies are investing in research and development to create user-friendly platforms that facilitate seamless navigation, efficient workflows, and improved overall user satisfaction. This trend aligns with the growing demand for intuitive systems that enhance healthcare professionals' productivity and patient care.
• Companies are actively incorporating innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain into their solutions. Recent developments demonstrate a growing adoption of AI-powered analytics for data interpretation, predictive insights, and personalized patient care. Moreover, leveraging blockchain technology for secure data exchange and storage is becoming a prevalent strategy. These technological integrations not only differentiate companies in the market but also address evolving industry demands for advanced functionalities and data security.
About Us:
“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success.”
Contact Information:
Virtue Market Research
Megha
Tel: +1-917 436 1025
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Virtue Market Research
Megha
Tel: +1-917 436 1025
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results