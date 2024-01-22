Aurum Forms Powerhouse Board to Spearhead Global Investments
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2024 ) Pleasanton, CA, USA (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Aurum Equity Partners LLC, a premier private equity firm specializing in data center and digital infrastructure investments, is proud to announce its global expansion with the appointment of four distinguished industry leaders to its Board of Directors. The team comprising of experts in technology, infrastructure, operations, and finance, is set to level up data center performance in key regions worldwide.
“With this influential Board in place, Aurum is poised for significant advancement,” announced Venkat Bussa, Chairman and CEO. “Their collective wisdom and influence will play a pivotal role as we build a world-class portfolio and reinforce our position as a leading force in the global data center landscape.”
A Powerhouse of Expertise:
Kevin Wollenweber, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Cisco: A technology maven, Kevin orchestrates the digital landscape, ensuring every Aurum data center resonates with cutting-edge solutions and leading market insights.
J. Skyler Fernandes, Founder & General Partner, VU Venture Partners: An expert in Venture Capital and scaling companies, having invested in 160+ companies, including a number of unicorns, maximizes Aurum's impact capabilities with his keen investment acumen and scaling companies to new heights.
Saeed Al Hamli, Former CEO of Etisalat, Egypt and Tech Venture Investor: A global telecom leader, Saeed ensures Aurum's expansion echoes across continents with his leadership prowess.
Shridhar Narayan, Group Director and CEO Infrastructure (Industrial & Logistics) business of Hiranandani group and an impact investor/mentor for Tech Innovation, Fintech, Healthcare and Cleantech: An operational sage and a business finance engineering expert, Shridhar brings aboard exceptional finance and operations expertise and enormous experience of over 23 years through his leadership positions held across consumer business, financial services, and infrastructure.
From Investment to Crescendo:
This diverse board will actively guide Aurum's expanding portfolio to ensure their combined knowledge will:
- Identify and secure high-growth opportunities in data center space, micro and mini DC space, managed services, development of smart stacks for optimum delivery to customers in key global markets, composing a captivating growth.
- Expertly navigate regulatory landscapes and secure necessary approvals with confidence, ensuring seamless operations.
- Implement best practices for efficient construction, management, and maintenance of data centers, delivering elevated performance.
- Forge strong relationships with partners and investors to fuel further growth, amplifying value across the entire ecosystem.
About Aurum Equity Partners:
Established in 2023 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Aurum Equity Partners LLC is a private equity firm with regional offices in Dubai and India. Leveraging its data center expertise and global network, Aurum focuses on strategic investments in high-growth digital infrastructure markets including Data Center Co- location and Edge computing across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and worldwide. Backed by an adept team and advisory board featuring industry leaders from Equinix, Cisco, Google, Intel and esteemed companies, Aurum aims to deliver significant value to investors, partners, and shareholders.
