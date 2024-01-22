Digital Dentistry Market worth $12.2 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 10.9%
Digital Dentistry Market by Product (Intraoral Scanner, Intraoral Camera, Dental CBCT, CAD/CAM), Specialty (Orthodontic, Prosthodontic, Implantology), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Labs) & Region - Global Foreca
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2024 ) The report "Digital Dentistry Market by Product (Intraoral Scanner, Intraoral Camera, Dental CBCT, CAD/CAM), Specialty (Orthodontic, Prosthodontic, Implantology), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Labs) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2028 from USD 7.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to increasing demand for improved cosmetic dental operations, rising demand for same-day dentistry, rising outsourcing of lab manufacture, rising returns on investment for digital dentistry solutions, and a growing patient base for dental treatments. Increased adoption of digital dentistry solutions by DSO, rise in the number of players manufacturing improved 3D printers, and increased adoption of digital workflow by dental practitioners.
Download PDF Brochure
Orthodontics accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market.
Based on the specialty areas, the digital dentistry market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, implantology, and other specialty areas. In 2022, orthodontics held the major share of digital dentistry market. The large share of the orthodontics segment can be attributed to the growing demand for clear aligners and the increasing incidence of malocclusions, rise in aesthetics and patient appearance is increasing the demand for digital dentistry in orthodontics.
The diagnostics segment is growing at the highest rate in the digital dentistry market, by application.
Based on the application, the digital dentistry market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, forensic and others. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, the expansion of existing dental laboratories, the growing affordability of dental laboratory services, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies by dental laboratories. Digital dentistry has seen a great adoption in the diagnostic space, to quickly identify caries, determine the plan of treatment, easily visualize the criticality of each patient's case, and educate the patient regarding their dental conditions.
North America segment accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market
The global Digital dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, the North American segment accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market. Rise in the number of dental diseases, increased DSO operations, high spending capacity of dental practices, increased number of skilled labor, increased support from government, and rise in awareness of oral diseases.
The major players in the digital dentistry market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland), Planmeca OY (Finland), 3Shape (Denmark), Align Technologies (US), J Morita Corporation (Japan), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Straumann Group (Switzerland), Stratasys (US), Kulzer (US), Vatech Co. Ltd. (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Bego GMBH & Co. KG (Germany).
