AI Data Management Market Extrapolated to Reach $70.2 billion by 2028
Report define, describe, and predict the AI data management market by offering type (platform, software tools and services) offering by deployment mode, data type, technology, application, vertical, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 19, 2024 ) According to a research report "AI Data Management Market by Offering (Platform, Software tools, and Services), Data Type, Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Awareness), Application (Process Automation, Data Augmentation), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for AI data management is estimated to grow from USD 25.1 billion in 2023 to USD 70.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. AI data management refers to artificial intelligence that leverages a variety of data types, such as video, audio, speech, images, text, and conventional numerical datasets, to enhance its ability to make more precise predictions, draw insightful conclusions, and provide accurate solutions to real-world challenges. This approach involves training AI systems to synthesize and process diverse data sources concurrently, enabling them to better understand content and context, a significant improvement compared to earlier AI models.
Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69639242
Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The services segment within the AI data management market encompasses a wide array of such as consulting services providing strategic guidance and advisory support, system integration & implementation to ensure smooth incorporation of AI solutions into existing frameworks, and support & maintenance for ongoing assistance and issue resolution. Data migration services aid in the seamless transfer of information to AI-enabled platforms, while AI change management and adoption services focus on organizational readiness and user adoption. Moreover, AI platform administration services are instrumental in managing and optimizing the functionality of AI systems, ensuring they operate at their full potential. This comprehensive suite of services forms the backbone for enterprises aiming to leverage AI for data management, enabling them to harness its transformative power effectively.
Cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.
Cloud-based solutions have become integral to the effective deployment and scalability of AI applications. Leveraging cloud infrastructure allows organizations to store and process vast amounts of data efficiently, providing the computational power required for complex AI algorithms. Cloud services in AI data management offer flexibility, enabling businesses to scale resources up or down based on demand, optimizing costs. Moreover, cloud platforms provide a collaborative and accessible environment for data storage, sharing, and analysis, fostering seamless collaboration among teams. The Cloud segment not only enhances the agility of AI implementation but also facilitates the integration of cutting-edge technologies, enabling organizations to stay at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving field of AI data management.
The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
AI data management in healthcare & life sciences sector involves the comprehensive handling of vast amounts of patient data, genomic information, clinical trial results, and other healthcare-related data. Through AI-powered analytics and machine learning algorithms, healthcare organizations can derive actionable insights from complex datasets. This enables personalized medicine, predictive analytics for disease diagnosis and prognosis, and the identification of potential drug candidates. In addition to advancing clinical decision-making, AI data management enhances operational efficiency by streamlining administrative processes, optimizing resource allocation, and improving patient outcomes through data-driven interventions.
Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market size for the estimated year.
Europe has been actively engaged in the evolution and adoption of AI data management solutions, showcasing significant advancements and a growing market landscape. Countries within Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, and the Nordic countries, have been investing in AI research and development, fostering innovation in data-driven technologies. The region emphasizes data privacy and security, leading to the development of robust regulations like GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), which has significantly influenced how AI data management is approached, ensuring ethical and responsible data practices. Europe's collaborative approach to research and innovation fosters partnerships between academia, industry, and governments, fueling the continuous growth and innovation in AI data management solutions.
The major AI data management and service providers include Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), HPE (US), Snowflake (US), Teradata (US), Informatica (US), Databricks (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), Collibra (US), Dataiku (US), Alteryx (US), Datamatics Business Solutions (US), Accenture (Ireland), Ataccama (Canada), Reltio (US), Tamr (US), ThoughtSpot (US), AtScale (US), Alation (US), Clarifai (US), DDN Storage (US), Dataloop AI (US) Astera Software (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the AI data management market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69639242
Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The services segment within the AI data management market encompasses a wide array of such as consulting services providing strategic guidance and advisory support, system integration & implementation to ensure smooth incorporation of AI solutions into existing frameworks, and support & maintenance for ongoing assistance and issue resolution. Data migration services aid in the seamless transfer of information to AI-enabled platforms, while AI change management and adoption services focus on organizational readiness and user adoption. Moreover, AI platform administration services are instrumental in managing and optimizing the functionality of AI systems, ensuring they operate at their full potential. This comprehensive suite of services forms the backbone for enterprises aiming to leverage AI for data management, enabling them to harness its transformative power effectively.
Cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.
Cloud-based solutions have become integral to the effective deployment and scalability of AI applications. Leveraging cloud infrastructure allows organizations to store and process vast amounts of data efficiently, providing the computational power required for complex AI algorithms. Cloud services in AI data management offer flexibility, enabling businesses to scale resources up or down based on demand, optimizing costs. Moreover, cloud platforms provide a collaborative and accessible environment for data storage, sharing, and analysis, fostering seamless collaboration among teams. The Cloud segment not only enhances the agility of AI implementation but also facilitates the integration of cutting-edge technologies, enabling organizations to stay at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving field of AI data management.
The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
AI data management in healthcare & life sciences sector involves the comprehensive handling of vast amounts of patient data, genomic information, clinical trial results, and other healthcare-related data. Through AI-powered analytics and machine learning algorithms, healthcare organizations can derive actionable insights from complex datasets. This enables personalized medicine, predictive analytics for disease diagnosis and prognosis, and the identification of potential drug candidates. In addition to advancing clinical decision-making, AI data management enhances operational efficiency by streamlining administrative processes, optimizing resource allocation, and improving patient outcomes through data-driven interventions.
Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market size for the estimated year.
Europe has been actively engaged in the evolution and adoption of AI data management solutions, showcasing significant advancements and a growing market landscape. Countries within Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, and the Nordic countries, have been investing in AI research and development, fostering innovation in data-driven technologies. The region emphasizes data privacy and security, leading to the development of robust regulations like GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), which has significantly influenced how AI data management is approached, ensuring ethical and responsible data practices. Europe's collaborative approach to research and innovation fosters partnerships between academia, industry, and governments, fueling the continuous growth and innovation in AI data management solutions.
The major AI data management and service providers include Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), HPE (US), Snowflake (US), Teradata (US), Informatica (US), Databricks (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), Collibra (US), Dataiku (US), Alteryx (US), Datamatics Business Solutions (US), Accenture (Ireland), Ataccama (Canada), Reltio (US), Tamr (US), ThoughtSpot (US), AtScale (US), Alation (US), Clarifai (US), DDN Storage (US), Dataloop AI (US) Astera Software (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the AI data management market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results