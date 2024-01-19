Neobanking Market is expected to reach USD 1322.60 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 52.71 percent
Global Neobanking Market size was valued at USD 68.29 Bn. in 2022 and the total Neobanking revenue is expected to grow by 52.71 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1322.60 Bn.
Neobanking Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Neobanking Market Report provides an extensive scope and employs a rigorous research methodology to offer comprehensive insights into the dynamics of the neobanking industry. The report aims to analyze key aspects such as market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, providing stakeholders with valuable information for strategic decision-making. A comprehensive introduction to the neobanking market, covering key definitions, market dynamics, and trends shaping the industry.
Neobanking Market Dynamics
In the age of digital transformation, neobanks flourish by providing effortless online and mobile banking experiences, drawing in customers who prioritize convenience and efficiency. Neobanks typically maintain lower operating costs than traditional banks, given their absence of physical branches. This cost advantage enables them to provide competitive fees or even free services, making them particularly appealing to budget-conscious consumers.
Neobanking Market Regional Insights
The European region dominated the Neobanking Market in the year 2022 with a share of 32.0% of the global revenue. A robust prevalence of smartphones establishes a solid groundwork for mobile-first neobanks to access a broad customer base. The region's market growth is boosted by the early embrace of novel technologies and the creation of numerous innovative solutions.
Neobanking Market Segmentation
By Account Type
Business Account
Saving Account
By Service Type
Loans
Mobile Banking
Checking Saving Account
Payments and Money Transfer
Others
By Application
Enterprises
Personal
Neobanking's Key Competitors include
Cash App
Chime
Atom Bank PLC
KakaoBank
Monzo
Retail Banking Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.77 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period.
Banking System Software Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 45.02 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.98 percent during the forecast period.
