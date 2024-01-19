Exploring the Global Anti-Drone Market: Report, Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth Analysis - 2028
Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology (Electronic, Laser, and Kinetic Systems), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type and Region
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 19, 2024 ) The global anti-drone market has emerged, focusing on developing technologies to detect, track, and mitigate the threats posed by unauthorized drones.
Global Anti-Drone Industry Size and Share:
The global anti-drone market has witnessed significant growth, fueled by the increasing use of drones across various sectors and the need to counter potential threats. According to MarketsandMarkets latest market research report, the global anti-drone market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.
In 2028, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market. The factors contributing to the regional market’s growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies to prevent drone-related crimes and several ongoing research and development activities by the market players in the region.
Anti-Drone Industry Statistics and Trends:
The Global Anti-Drone Market Report presents insightful statistics and trends shaping the industry. This includes data on the types of anti-drone technologies, such as radiofrequency (RF) detection, radar systems, jamming devices, and kinetic solutions. Understanding these statistics is essential for stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding investment, innovation, and market strategy.
Key Companies in Global Anti-Drone Market
The report highlights key players in the global anti-drone market, providing an overview of their market presence, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives. Leading companies involved in developing anti-drone technologies include RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales (France), IAI (Israel), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited (UK), DroneShield Ltd (Australia), Dedrone (US) are some of the key players in the anti-drone companies.
Anti-Drone Market Growth Analysis:
The rising incidence of critical infrastructure security breaches by unauthorized drones and the surging adoption of aerial remote sensing technologies to safeguard critical infrastructure are among the factors driving the growth of the anti-drone industry.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177013645
