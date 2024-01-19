US Healthcare Technology Management Market worth $17.3 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 15.6%
US Healthcare Technology Management Market by Service (Maintenance & Repair, Integrated software platform, Quality & regulatory compliance, Labour management, Supply chain, Cyber security), Facility Type (Acute, Post Acute, Non Acute) - Global US Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 19, 2024 ) The report "US Healthcare Technology Management Market by Service (Maintenance & Repair, Integrated software platform, Quality & regulatory compliance, Labour management, Supply chain, Cyber security), Facility Type (Acute, Post Acute, Non Acute) - Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2028 from USD 8.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
A growing emphasis on preventative maintenance of medical equipment and the need for better asset management in hospitals are two factors driving market growth. The advantages that ISOs provide and the growing demand for data security further support this market's growth. The US Healthcare Technology Management Market is further segmented based on the type of services and by facility type.
“The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”
Based on the type of service, the healthcare technology management market is segmented into maintenance & repair, integrated software platform, cyber security, labor management, capital planning, supply chain (procurement), and quality & regulatory compliance. The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of 35.9% of the US healthcare technology management market in 2022. Drive for better patient safety is impacting the growth of this, the increasing use of innovative medical supplies and technologies across a range of healthcare facilities, and government initiatives that support the use of imaging systems.
“Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2022.”
Based on facility types, the US healthcare technology management market is segmented into acute care, non-acute care, and post-acute care facilities. Acute care facilities are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant market share and rapid growth of the acute care facilities segment can be largely attributed to elements like the general rise in patient volumes, the demand for better clinical asset management, and the need to raise patient care standards, all of which are driving up demand for healthcare technology management services.
Prominent players in the US healthcare technology management market are GE Healthcare (US), TRIMEDX (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sodexo (France), Crothall Healthcare (US), Agility Inc (US), RENOVO Solutions (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), JANNX Medical System (US) and the InterMed Group (US).
