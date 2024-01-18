Outskirts Press Tops the Self-Publishing Industry!
Outskirts Press Tops the Self-Publishing Industry, Named #1 by Top Consumer Reviews for the Eighth Consecutive Year!
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2024 ) Parker, CO – Outskirts Press, a leading self-publishing company, has once again achieved an unprecedented feat. For the eighth year in a row, Top Consumer Reviews, a trusted resource for consumer product and service evaluations, has named Outskirts Press the #1 Self-Publishing Company.
This recognition solidifies Outskirts Press's position as an industry leader, consistently exceeding aspiring and established authors' expectations.
"This recognition is a true testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the exceptional value we strive to deliver to every author," says Outskirts Press Founder & President Brent Sampson. "At Outskirts Press, we believe in empowering authors with the tools, resources, and support they need to achieve their publishing goals. Earning Top Consumer Reviews' #1 ranking validates our commitment to excellence and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the self-publishing landscape to help writers achieve their dreams."
Top Consumer Reviews praised Outskirts Press for its diverse range of affordable publishing packages, exceptional customer service, and unwavering commitment to author royalties. The platform highlighted several factors contributing to Outskirts Press's sustained success, including:
Unmatched Package Variety: Outskirts Press caters to every author's needs and budget with a comprehensive selection of publishing packages, from basic formatting and distribution to full-fledged marketing and promotional campaigns.
Author-Centric Support: The company prioritizes exceptional customer service, providing dedicated support teams and educational resources to guide authors through every step of the publishing journey.
100% Royalty Guarantee: Outskirts Press ensures authors retain complete ownership and earning potential of their work, paying 100% net royalties on book sales.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Outskirts Press stands behind its services with the best guarantee in the self-publishing industry, ensuring an author's satisfaction with the cover design, interior formatting, and printing (the details for which can be found at https://outskirtspress.com/guarantee.html).
This eighth consecutive #1 ranking from Top Consumer Reviews further solidifies Outskirts Press's reputation as the self-publishing partner of choice for authors worldwide. By prioritizing author empowerment and fostering a thriving community, Outskirts Press continues to revolutionize the self-publishing industry and empower authors to bring their stories to life.
About Outskirts Press
Outskirts Press is a leading self-publishing company that provides a diverse range of affordable publishing packages and exceptional customer service for aspiring and established authors. With its unwavering commitment to author royalties, unmatched package variety, and author-centric support, Outskirts Press continues to help writers achieve their publishing dreams and share their stories with the world.
Press Inquiries:
Elizabeth Javor
Director of Sales and Corporate Marketing
elizabethj@outskirtspress.com
1-888-672-6657 ext. 732
