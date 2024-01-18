AI in Clinical Trials Market is expected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.5 percent
AI in Clinical Trials Market has the potential to enhance patient recruitment processes through the identification and screening of prospective participants in accordance with predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria.
As per Maximize Market research, AI in Clinical Trials Market was USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2030.
AI in Clinical Trials Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The AI in Clinical Trials Market Report is meticulously designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, trends, and factors influencing the integration of artificial intelligence in clinical trials. The report employs a robust research methodology to analyze key aspects, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
AI in Clinical Trials Market Dynamics
The AI in Clinical Trials Market provides a significant advantage by automating tasks that are traditionally time-consuming and resource-intensive in clinical trials. These tasks include data aggregation, analysis, cohort selection, and patient recruitment. For example, AI algorithms excel in meticulously examining extensive patient data to identify optimal candidates for clinical trials.
AI in Clinical Trials Market Regional Insights
North America, with the United States at the forefront, emerges as a significant center for the integration of AI in clinical trials. The region enjoys the advantages of a robust healthcare infrastructure, a well-established pharmaceutical industry, and substantial investments in AI research.
AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation
By Trial Phase
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
By Target Therapeutic Area
Cardiovascular Disorders
CNS Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Metabolic Disorders
Oncological Disorders
Other Disorders
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language processing
Deep Learning
Unspecified
By Application
Patient Recruitment
Data Analysis
Safety Monitoring
Drug Discovery
Personalized Medicine
By End-User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutes
CRO's
Hospitals
Others
AI in Clinical Trials's Key Competitors include
Euretos
Biosymetric
AI,Inc.
Exscientia
IMB Corporation
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
