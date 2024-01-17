Dental Services in United States Market is expected to reach USD 232.44 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent
The U.S. dental service market is substantial, characterized by steady growth driven by factors such as an aging population, increased awareness of oral health, and technological advancements in dentistry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dental Services in the United States Market was USD 152.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 232.44 Billion by 2030.
Dental Services in United States Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Dental Services in the United States Market Report is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and trends through a robust research methodology. The report aims to analyze key aspects, including market scope, segmentation, major players, and growth factors, offering valuable insights for stakeholders in the dental services industry.
Dental Services in United States Market Dynamics
The dental service sector in the United States is undergoing significant growth propelled by trends and opportunities. Advancements in digital dentistry, including CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing, are revolutionizing treatment planning and diagnostics. This transformation is geared towards achieving precision and enhancing patient experiences, thereby attracting consumers for regular dental check-ups.
Dental Services in United States Market Regional Insights
The increasing demand for individualized cosmetic treatments in the United States, such as teeth whitening and aligners, creates opportunities for customized patient-focused plans. Specialized services like endodontics and periodontics offered within multi-disciplinary practices contribute to comprehensive care.
Dental Services in United States Market Segmentation
By Type
Dental Implants
Orthodontics
Periodontics
Endodontic
Cosmetic Dentistry
Laser Dentistry
Dentures
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Others
By End-user
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Dental Services in United States's Key Competitors include
Aspen Dental Management Inc
Heartland Dental
Pacific Dental Services
Smile Brands
Dental Care Alliance
