Augmented Reality in Retail Market is expected to reach USD 69.07 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 44.7 percent
The increasing Digital Transformation, demand for personalization, Emerging Technologies, etc. are expected to be the major drivers for market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Augmented Reality in Retail Market was USD 5.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 69.07 Billion by 2029.
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Augmented Reality in Retail Market Report encompasses a comprehensive scope and employs a rigorous research methodology to provide valuable insights. The report aims to thoroughly analyze and present key aspects of the augmented reality market within the retail sector. The market size was estimated using a bottom-up approach.
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Dynamics
Augmented Reality (AR) in the retail market is influenced by various factors that shape its growth. Ongoing advancements in AR technology, such as improved hardware capabilities, enhanced visual rendering, and more sophisticated tracking systems, contribute to the continuous evolution of AR applications in the retail sector.
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the largest Augmented Reality in Retail Market share in the year 2022. The United States is poised to be a highly attractive region for global Augmented Reality in Retail market vendors, offering a diverse landscape that encompasses established tech giants and a thriving startup ecosystem.
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Software & Services
By Device Type
Head Mounted Display
Smart AR Mirror
Handheld Device
By Application
Information Systems
Advertising and Marketing
Try on Solutions
Planning and Designing
By Retail Type
Jewelry
Beauty and Cosmetics
Apparel Fitting
Furniture and Lighting
Grocery Shopping
Footwear
Others
Augmented Reality in Retail's Key Competitors include
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Blippar Group Limited
PTC
DAQRI
Augmented Reality in Retail's Key Competitors include
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology and telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
