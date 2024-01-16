Dry Natural Gas Market is expected to Reach USD 1300 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.18 Percent
The Global Dry Natural Gas Market size was valued at USD 800 Billion in 2022 and the total Dry Natural Gas revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1300 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dry Natural Gas Market was USD 800 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1300 Billion by 2029.
Dry Natural Gas Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
This research aims to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Dry Natural Gas market, encompassing an in-depth exploration of regional market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape research, including industry databases and expert insights, the report analyses test types, market drivers, and prospects in the Dry Natural Gas Market.
Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report sample here@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/221987
Dry Natural Gas Market Dynamics
The Dry Natural Gas market is growing due to rising energy demands globally, fueled by industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. This growth is supported by natural gas's position as a cleaner fuel alternative amidst concerns about climate change. Advancements in extraction technologies, notably in shale gas reserves, ensure a stable and abundant supply, contributing to the market's expansion.
Dry Natural Gas Market Regional Insights
In 2023, North America dominate the Dry Natural Gas market, holding a 30% share, and is expected to sustain its leadership with a 7.7% CAGR. It serves as a cornerstone in the region's energy mix, powering electricity generation, industries, and residential sectors. The market's growth is fueled by increasing energy demands amid population growth, economic progress, and a transition to cleaner energy sources.
Dry Natural Gas Market Segmentation
By Source
Offshore
Onshore
By End-User
Industrial
Power Generation
Transportation
Residential
Commercial
Others
Dry Natural Gas Key Competitors include:
Sinopec
Chevron
Rosneft
Gazprom
PetroChina
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports
Natural Gas Storage Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.21 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.28 percent during the forecast period.
Natural gas generator market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 15.05 Billion. by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
